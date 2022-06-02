Rise of ESG: Protect the Environment with the World's First HDMI Air Quality Monitor from Sysinno

Cloud-based Plug-and-Play monitor for Energy-saving and Environmental Sustainability

TAIPEI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, extreme weather events have affected many regions across the globe and rang the alarm clock on environmental issues. To protect the planet, the governments set out environmental plans and policies. Meanwhile, the industry also responds to the call and moves towards the ESG focus of environmental sustainability. Sysinno Technology Inc. (Sysinno), an Innodisk shareholding company, announces its devotion with the world's first HDMI air quality monitor, iAeris5 HDMI, to helping companies improve air quality to fulfill the fundamentals of ESG and do its part for environmental sustainability. Sysinno's iAeris5 HDMI features comprehensive air quality detection with up to nine factors. By integrating with AIoT cloud-based data analytics and connecting to various smart devices, corporate users may envision the success of environmental sustainability.

Linch Lin, the President of Sysinno mentioned, "Common good has become a mature concept in the industry, which makes ESG a critical perspective for corporate management. iAeris5 HDMI helps corporations embrace new technologies to take the first step of ESG."

Monitoring air quality with Sysinno's iAeris5 HDMI not only builds healthy and clean environments but responds to the highly aware energy-saving capability of ESG. In terms of energy saving, the iAeris5 has three sets of built-in dry contacts, which can connect to fresh air purifiers and air conditioning systems. Moreover, it supports multiple communication interfaces, including WiFi, Ethernet, RS485, and USB that can upload the nine environmental quality indexes to the cloud for storage and analysis.

The circumstance also makes air quality management no longer elective but obligatory for the corporations. Besides the governments, NGOs are also pressing ahead with air quality management. For example, the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is dedicated to promoting the idea of WELL Building Standard (WELL), which encourages corporations in different scales to pay more attention to air quality. While air quality has become a focus for a wide range of public spaces, Sysinno looks forward to playing its part with the iAeris5 HDMI and helping colleges and universities, medical institutions, railways, cinemas, fitness centers, and other corporations keep up with the latest regulations. In addition, with the easy installation and plug-and-play features, Sysinno's iAeris5 HDMI can also help hotels, business offices, and residential buildings to keep track of air quality and create smart healthy living standards with innovative technologies.

