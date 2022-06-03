Judy McLaughlin Brings 30 Years of Experience to Newfront Employee Benefits Team

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, welcomes Judy McLaughlin as Strategic Benefits Consultant. Judy joins Newfront with three decades of experience in the industry, most recently as Senior Vice President, Client Advocate at Willis Towers Watson.

"Judy has a great reputation, and her customer service philosophy aligns with our mission of putting clients at the very center of all that we do," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "I look forward to seeing the impact she will have on enhancing our exceptional client experiences."

Judy is based in the Bay Area and will serve clients throughout California and across the United States.

"We are so excited to add Judy to the rapidly-growing Employee Benefits team in California," said Linde Hotchkiss, Executive Vice President and Regional Managing Director – Southwest Region at Newfront. "With extensive expertise with technology and benefit driven platforms, Judy is considered innovative in her approach as a consultant. We believe she will have an immediate impact for clients."

At Willis Towers Watson, Judy worked closely with clients to ensure their employee benefits and total rewards programs were aligned with their business objectives.

"I am excited to begin the next chapter of my career with Newfront and believe with their outstanding leadership, focus on client driven success, and innovative technology solutions, we will make an impact on our clients' and prospective clients' future together," said Judy, who also spent time at Crystal & Company and Gallagher Benefit Services, along with ABD. "Newfront is making significant strides in the insurance industry, and in many ways, I see them as visionaries in the marketplace. I am thrilled to be part of an organization that truly cares not only about their clients but their employee population as well."

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

