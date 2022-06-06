Fastweb Announces A New Roster of Scholarship and Internship Opportunities for LGBTQ+ Students and Allies

WESTON, Mass., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, today announces a new roster of their annual LGBTQ+ Community Scholarships & Internships for the LGBTQ+ student community and allies, totaling more than $120,000 in awards.

Scholarship applications are open to students in various STEM fields, Community Service and more to help them pay for their college education, as well as internship opportunities for those seeking to build real world experience. 2022 is the 27th year Fastweb is providing access to scholarship opportunities to college bound and existing college students.

