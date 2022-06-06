Nanalysis Presenting at Upcoming Conferences

LD Micro on June 7-8th

2022 OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference on June 16th

CALGARY, AB, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, announces it will be attending the following upcoming conferences.

Nanalysis will present to investors at the LD Micro Conference:

Tuesday June 7, 2022 at 4:30pm ET

Additionally, Nanalysis CEO Sean Krakiwsky will be on site for 1x1's on June 7th and 8th.

To access the presentation or schedule a meeting go to:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_82067/__co-list_cp.html

Nanalysis will present at the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference:

Thursday June 16, 2022 at 1:00pm ET

Additionally, management will be available for virtual 1x1's that day.

To access the presentation or schedule a meeting use the following link:

https://bit.ly/3MB962u

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check for both conferences to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about theses events at www.ldmicro.com and www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares. Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

