Nanoscope's Clinical Development of Optogenetics for Retinal Diseases to be Featured at Macula Society Meeting

Nanoscope's Clinical Development of Optogenetics for Retinal Diseases to be Featured at Macula Society Meeting

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optogenetic therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, today announced two presentations featuring the Company's clinical development of optogenetic gene therapy for vision restoration in retinitis pigmentosa (RP) patients at the upcoming 45th Annual Meeting of The Macula Society, to be held June 8-11, 2022, in Berlin, Germany.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

"The two abstract presentations will highlight our Multi-Characteristic Opsin gene therapy, MCO-010, for RP, which is part of our optogenetics platform for vision restoration of people blinded by retinal diseases regardless of gene mutations," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, CEO of Nanoscope. "Our multi-site, double blind, sham-controlled Phase 2b trial in RP patients is fully enrolled with results expected in Q1 2023. We are also initiating a multi-site Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 for Stargardt macular degeneration"

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: 52 Week Safety and Efficacy of Optogenetic Therapy for Vision Restoration in Inherited Retinal Degeneration Patients

Session: Inherited Retinal Diseases

Presenter: Sai Chavala, MD, Professor of Surgery, TCU School of Medicine, Fort Worth, TX. Dr. Chavala is a Nanoscope Scientific and Clinical Advisor.

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 6:06 p.m. – 6:52 p.m. CEST

Title: Design and Development of novel endpoints for Double-masked, Randomized, sham-controlled, Multicenter Phase 2b study of Multi-Characteristic Opsin enabled vision restoration in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa

Session: Inherited Retinal Diseases

Presenter: Victor Hugo Gonzalez, MD, Valley Retina Institute, McAllen, TX. Dr. Gonzalez is a Nanoscope Scientific and Clinical Advisor.

Date and Time: Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 7:37 – 8:42 a.m. CEST



About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing site restoring optogenetic therapies for millions of patients suffering from retinal degenerative diseases. A Phase 1/2a open label trial (NCT04919473) of Nanoscope's lead product, MCO-010 in advanced RP patients (n=11), demonstrated a favorable safety profile and several patients experienced restoration of vision to a level sufficient to resume activities of daily living. A multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010 in RP patients (NCT04945772) is fully enrolled (N=27) and in follow-up. Primary data are expected in H1-2023. The company is initiating Phase-2 clinical trials for Stargardt macular degeneration in Q2-2022. MCO therapy received orphan drug designations from the FDA for RP and Stargardt.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

Nanoscope@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics