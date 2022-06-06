Timken Providing Bearings for GE's Haliade-X, The World's Most Powerful Offshore Wind Turbine

Technically advanced bearings allow for increased turbine size and help maximize efficiency and durability

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today announced that it is designing and supplying main shaft bearings for GE Renewable Energy's Haliade-X, the world's most powerful offshore wind turbine. Each Haliade-X turbine will have a capacity of up to 14 MW and be able to generate up to 74 GWh of clean energy a year. Initial Haliade-X installations are scheduled to begin in 2023.

"We are honored to play a significant part in taking wind energy to the next level with this milestone in turbine technology," said Andreas Roellgen, Timken vice president, Europe, Asia, Africa. "As turbine manufacturers like GE continue to push the limits on performance to expand renewable energy options, we're there to help them overcome challenges with our technical problem-solving expertise and long history of engineering innovation."

Timken first collaborated on a wind project with GE to supply the bearings used for Haliade 1, the 6 MW precursor to Haliade-X. When operational later this year, the Parc du Banc de Guérande, an offshore wind farm off the coast of France, will consist of 80 Haliade 1 turbines equipped with Timken bearings.

In 2021, Timken achieved double-digit revenue growth in the renewable energy market sector for the fourth consecutive year. The company reached record sales in wind energy last year and is poised for continued success in the years to come. Over the last five years, Timken wind energy sales have grown at more than double the CAGR for the global wind energy market during the same period.i As global demand for equipment and services for the growing wind energy industry continues to increase, the company is prepared to capitalize further.

To support future growth, Timken has made targeted capital investments, including more than $75 million through 2022 to increase renewable energy capabilities across its footprint. With 12 percent of total company sales in 2021, renewable energy represents Timken's single-largest end-market sector.

