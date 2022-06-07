Aliro Assembles Experienced HR Technology Executive Team to Accelerate Growth

The talent discovery platform welcomes three key hires to new leadership positions.

BRYN MAWR, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliro, the company transforming hiring through the power of human connection, announces the addition of three accomplished industry professionals to their executive team alongside founder and CEO, Robert Archibald. Following the recent announcement of their Series A funding, the newly formed C-suite will transform Aliro's go-to-market and product approach to bolster the company's ability to equip HR and Talent Acquisition professionals to discover and engage talent in new ways.

Aliro is positioned to fundamentally change how hiring teams discover great talent and build an exceptional workforce.

Belfast based Gareth McCullough joins as Aliro's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), coming from previous stints as CTO at SmashFly Technologies and Managing Director at Cobra Technology and GS3 Software. McCullough is already advancing Aliro's global growth strategy with the establishment of Aliro Group Ireland, where he's quickly completed several key engineering and product hires aimed at rapidly expanding Aliro's capacity to innovate and grow far beyond their robust Referral Network features and further strengthen critical Talent Discovery and Workforce Diversity capabilities in the platform.

Stepping into a newly formed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) role, Tena Lyons joins Aliro to establish a digitally-led marketing function informed by fast-evolving industry and client intelligence. Coming from senior marketing leadership roles at HCM industry heavyweights ADP, AMS and SumTotal/Skillsoft, Lyons has already led Aliro through a rapid rebrand that will anchor a reimagined go-to-market approach to boost Aliro's brand and demand in the market.

Joining Aliro as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Stephen Farrell brings a proven track record of sales performance and leadership in the HR Technology startup space, including roles at Pymetrics, HackerRank, Bullhorn and Faethm. As CRO, Farrell will own and evolve the sales and customer success functions, with a focus on both revenue growth and ensuring Aliro clients achieve improved hiring outcomes with the platform.

"These were critical hires that I wanted to get absolutely right. Rounding out the leadership team with the addition of Gareth, Tena and Stephen has me feeling inspired and confident," noted Robert Archibald, CEO and Founder of Aliro. "With our ability to attract a high caliber of experienced talent, even amidst a challenging labor market, we are poised to fundamentally change how organizations uncover great people and build an exceptional workforce."

