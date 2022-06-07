Fanttik X8 Apex Inflator collaborates with leading DTC e-bike brand Aventon and share sales channels

HOUSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanttik, a young and dynamic brand focused on outdoor and automotive products announced its collaboration with Aventon, the reputable California-based e-bike company focused on designing user-friendly electric bikes. Under the collaboration, Aventon cobrands Fanttik's flagship product –X8 Apex Air Inflator, which is an essential e-bike companion and will deliver a more appealing, easier-to-use experience for e-bike riders. X8 Apex will be available on Aventon's website and Best Buy stores nationwide via both physical and online platforms.

"Aventon is focused on providing e-bikes and e-bike equipment with elegant designs and reliable performance with the end goal of bringing as many people into the e-bike community as possible. The Fanttik X8 Apex Air Inflator has a beautiful design and makes it easy to tackle a flat tire, especially for fat tires," said JW Zhang, founder of Aventon. "A large part of our strategy is to continue elevating the riding experiences for our customers by partnering with brands that share our vision and provide high-quality products."

"Bicycle sales have skyrocketed since the pandemic, and this presents an opportunity for related accessories. We share a similar commitment with Aventon, both are user-friendly with cutting-edge design. We are thrilled to launch the co-branded X8 Apex Tire Inflator with Aventon. The X8 Apex Air Inflator can inflate nearly everything one might need during a trip or ride. It comes with a built-in battery and lightweight frame for ultimate portability." Introduced by Du Bo, CEO of Fanttik.

AVENTON FANTTIK PORTABLE AIR PUMP (PRNewswire)

The Fanttik X8 Apex has a maximum pressure of 150PSI to satisfy a wide variety of inflation needs, from tires on cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and more to recreational inflatables such as sports balls. Utilizing advanced technology and a powerful motor, X8 APEX boasts 50% faster inflation speeds when compared to other inflators with accuracy within ±1 psi. The inflator takes only 14s to pump up one road bike tire(0-45PSI), and less than 6 minutes for one 205/55 R16 car tire(0-36PSI). X8 Apex also comes equipped with five preset modes for easy inflation: car, motorcycle, bicycle, ball, and manual, allowing users to get fast and safe inflation for the inflatables at all times.

X8 Apex has won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award respectively in 2022. They also sponsored the car enthusiast community - the Purist Group's 10th Anniversary Event on 4/19 in L.A, also widely endorsed by Tesla owners on social media.

Price and purchase link:

Get X8 Apex just for $149.99 at www.aventon.com/products/aventon-fanttik-portable-air-pump

About Aventon

Aventon is a California-based e-bike company, known for its unique blend of quality, design, performance, and real-world pricing. The ebike brand offers a wide and growing range of e-bike models that cater to adventure, commuting, and recreational riding. With over a decade of experience in the cycling industry, Aventon is a trusted name with a wealth of competence. Besides product implementation, Aventon was featured in Forbes for democratizing the healthy commute.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful dynamic brand, dedicated to outdoor and automotive products, that caters to every need for the perfect road trip. They believe that traveling is much more than simply going from point A to B, and their goal is to make every inch of every trip as enjoyable and as fulfilling as possible. They promote fun, safe, and fulfilling trips instead of vanilla commutes, be they day-to-day travels or outdoor adventures. They implement their products under the motto – "We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen." Their products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few.

For more information, please visit www.aventon.com and www.fanttik.com.

