GVR Token Trading Now Available on XT.com

DUBAI, UAE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges in Dubai, is thrilled to announce another successful token listing. XT.com has added trading support to Grove Token (GVR) and has listed the token under the Innovation Zone (DeFi) with the GVR/USDT trading pair.

GVR holders and XT.com users can now start using their tokens for transactions on the platform as deposits, trading, and withdrawals are already live. Deposits commenced on June 4, 2022, at 03:00 (UTC). Meanwhile, trading opened last June 5, 2022, at 03:00 (UTC) and withdrawal began on June 6, 2022, at 03:00 (UTC).

In detail, Grove Token (GVR) is a decentralized and secure green token focusing on the future of the planet. Its mission is to create wealth for Grovers by utilizing the opportunities of a highly secure and decentralized cryptocurrency through an environmental approach.

Built by Grove, a green investment firm promoting renewable energy, GVR aims to be the number one Global Green Payment System (GGPS) as it tackles eco-blockchain solutions and a mining-free digital currency.

Furthermore, this GVR token listing only proves XT.com's continuous efforts to improve its services and provide a better user experience for all. With that in mind, XT.com highly encourages crypto enthusiasts and traders to take advantage of this new opportunity to expand their trading potential, also leading to GVR's mainstream adoption.

Following this new listing, XT.com's Global Chief Marketing Officer Anisor shared his thoughts on the milestone. He said, "Our doors are always open to projects that want to join our growing family, especially those who believe in the same advocacies that we do. XT.com vows to support GVR's cause in making the world a better place."

About Grove Token (GVR)

Built on the Binance Smart Chain network, GVR is a green token that intends to create a healthier and wealthier future for all holders through its climate-friendly approach. In addition, it claims to offer high returns and rewards with low transaction costs to its users.

According to its website, GVR redistributes 3% of its income (per transaction) to token holders. To add, the project was founded by John Ghemrawi, Richard Sultan, Mendy Parker, and John ElMasri.

About XT.com

XT.com is the world's first social infused platform. Currently headquartered in Dubai, it supports more than 500 cryptocurrencies and over 800 trading pairs. It was established in 2018 and since then, it has gained 3+ million users with 300,000 active users. XT.com is a global crypto exchange with offices located across different countries like Singapore and South Korea.

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com