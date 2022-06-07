The Juneteenth Foundation hosts largest virtual DE&I career fair in the country

$250,000 in scholarships to be awarded to HBCU students during fair

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juneteenth Foundation is excited to virtually host The Juneteenth Reflection Panel and Career Fair on June 18, the largest diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) focused career fair in the country and part of the second annual Freedom Festival celebration. Some of the largest equitable employers in the U.S. will have virtual booths during the career fair, including General Motors, Alaska Airlines, Carhartt, Hilton and T-Mobile.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9053251-the-juneteenth-foundation-virtual-dei-career-fair/

"More people than ever want to work for employers with a proven dedication to DE&I, so our aim is to facilitate the matching on a historic scale," said Laquan Austion, CEO and co-founder of The Juneteenth Foundation. "The fair will connect job seekers directly with companies committed to attracting diverse talent and will also enable companies to showcase their efforts toward building a sustainably inclusive environment, so job seekers can have confidence their voices will be valued."

In a 2021 poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey, nearly 80% of the U.S. workforce reported they want to work for a company that prioritizes diversity and inclusion, and more than half considered DE&I to be very important. DE&I-focused career fairs are specifically designed to facilitate workforce representation that more accurately reflects the population and involves companies that respect and create space for employees' unique strengths and perspectives. The Juneteenth Reflection Panel and Career Fair will focus on providing Black job seekers ample resources and lending insights into how large corporations are supporting and empowering Black employees in the workplace.

Job seekers looking to partake in the career fair may create a profile on The Juneteenth Foundation website and submit their resumes for consideration by June 10th. Participants will also be eligible for giveaways sponsored by Alaska Airlines, The Body Shop, Ashley Stewart and Moet Chandon, among others. The career fair will have three main components, each lasting one hour:

A panel discussion featuring three brand representatives sharing their commitments and efforts toward supporting the Black community inside their company and beyond, which will be followed by a live Q&A. Panelists include Todd Corley , former head of DE&I of Abercrombie and current head of DE&I for Carhartt; Deshaun Wise Porter , vice president, diversity, equity, inclusion and recognition of Hilton; and others.

Employer-led breakouts, enabling participants to choose their preferred employer and participate in more intimate discussions.

One-on-one interviews for job seekers who submitted their resumes in advance and have been selected by potential employers. Participants who were not selected for an interview will continue to network in employer-led breakouts.

"Wells Fargo is honored to partner with The Juneteenth Foundation this year—on the first official federal Juneteenth holiday—to elevate the importance of attracting diverse talent and increasing diversity in the workforce," said Dewey Norwood, senior lead consultant with Wells Fargo's diverse segments, representation and inclusion external engagement team. "We align with The Foundation's vision and are grateful for the opportunity they are creating to connect bright new talent with employers and resources during the Career Fair. Consistent with The Foundation, we remain committed to improving access to equity and opportunity in the financial services sector."

During the career fair, winners of the Freedom Scholarship Awards will also be announced. In 2021, The Juneteenth Foundation created the scholarship program for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to support the next generation of scholars and continue the legacy of Black culture and freedom. This year, The Foundation has raised and will award a total of $250,000 to young Black students who are attending HBCUs. Each winner will receive $10,000.

To learn more about the four-day Freedom Festival celebration, visit: thejuneteenthfoundation.com

The Juneteenth Foundation

The Juneteenth Foundation is a 501©3 organization dedicated to the national recognition of Juneteenth and the celebration of freedom and Black culture. The Foundation organizes initiatives and events that call attention to the historical significance of Juneteenth and supports corporate and citizen engagement surrounding healing and advocacy for Black Americans.

Media Contact

Erin Buckley

571-286-1678

Erin.buckley@curastrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Juneteenth Foundation