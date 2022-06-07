Security and Design are the biggest knots to untangle, according to the largest-ever IoT connectivity survey run by Kaleido Intelligence

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleido Intelligence, a leading connectivity market intelligence and consulting firm, has published the largest-ever survey of IoT connectivity. floLIVE, a leading IoT connectivity provider of advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases, both privately and over the cloud, was one of the key industry experts that provided support for the survey commissioned by Kaleido Intelligence.

Over 750 IoT professionals participated in the survey that explored the most important factors for IoT connectivity firms to provide, as well as identifying pain points for both those currently deploying IoT and those looking into it for the future. Topics covered in the survey included how IoT projects are managed, what the biggest concerns are, and what is required from IoT service providers. It was also crucial to examine the drivers for adoption of a range of promising technologies, such as eSIM and Private 5G Networks.

Research highlights:

Cellular IoT deployments continue to be issues of concern for businesses, with persistent concerns about security and service availability continuing to plague the space.

End-to-end security ranked a #1 concern by both current and future IoT deployers.

Respondents found it highly important to keep multinational solutions safe from permanent roaming restrictions.

Almost all respondents expected connectivity providers to offer some form of security, with over half wanting advanced options, such as IP restrictions, traffic burst detection, unconfigured ports and more.

Hardware design and support is seen as the biggest challenge by non-adopters of the technology.

Vertical-specific solutions are increasingly expected.

Asaf Gigi, VP Marketing, floLIVE commented, "We are pleased to be one of the industry experts supporting Kaleido Intelligence with this important piece of research. We are excited that our unique offering of a private network that intelligently combines private and public network access and seamless handoff resonates well with enterprise customers who appreciate that the new age of Private 5G networks must extend beyond the campuses and blend into a global connectivity service."

Steffen Sorrell, Research Lead at Kaleido Intelligence added, "Connectivity forms a fundamental building block towards generating value for IoT but is often the source of projects failing to scale adequately. This survey aims to uncover what the main connectivity pain points experienced by enterprises are, and how a combination of industry expertise and education can help enterprise customers focus on maximising the value of their IoT data."

