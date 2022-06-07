SEI Focuses on Aligning Talent to Drive Future Growth

OAKS, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the company is launching a multi-faceted approach designed to enhance talent attraction and development to drive future growth. During the first phase, SEI is offering an enhanced voluntary separation program to long-tenured employees as part of its commitment to professional development and expanded responsibilities for current and new talent by increasing advancement opportunities.

The program is available for eligible employees in the U.S. who meet the long-term tenure requirements and includes a severance package and the continuation of certain benefits. Eligible employees will have until early July to determine what is best for them personally and professionally, including continuing their professional journey at SEI.

Employees who participate in the program are anticipated to finish their employment before the end of 2022. The departure dates for participating employees will be set based on management's determination of how best to ensure a smooth and successful transition of responsibilities. The financial impact, which is not measurable at this time, will be included in SEI's third-quarter financial results.

CEO Ryan Hicke said:

"This is a time of change in the world, our industry, and at SEI. With change comes opportunities for our evolution and growth. Our workforce drives SEI's success, and we're incredibly grateful for all of our employees' contributions to that success. We believe creating opportunities for diverse perspectives and experience in talent inside and outside of SEI will position us for growth as we continue to build brave futuresSM for our clients, our communities, and ourselves."

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

