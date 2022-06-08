ASCO Equipment Opens 24th Location to Supercharge Equipment Support and Bolster the Continuously Growing Construction Market in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

CASE Construction Equipment dealer network gets even stronger with the opening of new 48,800 square-foot facility with focus on new equipment sales, rental and service.

RACINE, Wis., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment dealer ASCO Equipment Company (ASCO) has opened a new 48,800-square-foot facility in Little Elm, Texas to provide the growing Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Denton County with even stronger service, support, and equipment sales and rental. The new facility — the largest of ASCO's 24 locations — is a true equipment destination with an expansive showroom, 15,000 square feet dedicated to sales and rental, a 25,000-square-foot service shop that includes 14 super bays, 5,700 square feet of warehousing for parts, and a 3,000-square-foot outdoor wash bay.

"The team at ASCO has built a world-class construction equipment destination here in Dallas-Fort Worth that will serve as an excellent location to serve the explosive growth in the region," says Terry Dolan, vice president – North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "ASCO's commitment to people, service and support is evident in the thought and care that went into this facility's construction, and it will serve as a trusted base for new and used equipment sales, service and repair in the region."

The grand opening event was attended by leadership from CASE, CASE IH, CNH Industrial, as well as contractors and local dignitaries welcoming the new facility and recognizing ASCO's ongoing commitment to the region. It also serves as another example of the overall strengthening of the CASE dealer network throughout the entire country to better serve local, regional and nationwide construction businesses and interests.

"Little Elm and this facility represents our commitment to the business and service needs of the construction and agricultural markets in north Texas," says Steve Wright, president, ASCO. "This new facility allows us to provide a superior level of customer service in sales, rental, parts and service — and to do so in a way that honors our values-driven mission, our colleagues and our partners in the region."

About ASCO

ASCO was founded in 1960 as Associated Supply Company in Lubbock, Texas, by the late J.W. "Bill" Wright, as a Towmotor lift truck dealership and U.S. Army surplus equipment store. The company is currently led by Bill and Corinne's children, Brax Wright, Steve Wright, and Paula Key. Three of the third-generation work in the company today, along with more than 600 other teammates.

ASCO operates 24 locations in the Great State of Texas and Eastern New Mexico under the core values of Honor God, Develop People, Pursue Excellence, and Grow Profitably.

