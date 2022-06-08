InCoax Networks and PCs for People ensure digital inclusion in an affordable housing complex

The reuse of existing coax cable infrastructure is a key example of cost-effective multi-gigabit broadband fiber extension.

LUND, Sweden, KANSAS CITY, Mo., AUSTIN, Texas and SAN RAMON, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCs for People recently deployed InCoax Network s ' fiber access extension technology at Stoneridge Apartments, an affordable housing complex in Pflugerville, a suburb of Austin, Texas.

Stoneridge Apartments is a 256-apartment affordable homes complex spanning across 13 buildings. There are many recreational services and amenities within the complex, such as an outdoor swimming pool, playground area and on-site fitness center. To remain attractive to present and future tenants, something needed to be done to ensure digital inclusion to the families eligible for a lease at Stoneridge. With the primary task to provide low-cost high-speed broadband to all tenants, the property owner looked to the non-profit organization PCs for People for the solution. Like many Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs) in the United States, fiber cables were not present or prepared for in Stoneridge Apartments' 13 buildings. It immediately became clear that PCs for People needed to think outside the traditional box to make it happen. By deploying fiber to each building and utilizing the existing and fully functional coaxial network, previously used for satellite-TV, PCs for People was able to provide a fiber-like broadband performance to the tenants.

"InCoax's MoCA Access TM 2.5 based fiber access extension technology provides the tenants with the symmetric gigabit network connectivity they need for schoolwork, communicating with healthcare and community services, and the ability to work from home or apply for jobs remotely. Other activities, such as keeping contact with friends and family, do online shopping, streaming, and gaming, are of course also important for the overall quality of life," detailed PCs for People's Executive Director Tom Esselman.

PCs for People is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focused on digital inclusion by providing low-cost computers and delivering affordable broadband connectivity to the homes of low-income families. Founded more than twenty years ago, it has distributed over 180,000 refurbished computers and it now has more than 70,000 customers connected to low-cost Internet. Tasked with delivering community-wide and in-home wireless high-speed broadband to Stoneridge Apartments with a limited budget, PCs for People needed to look beyond traditional Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) deployments to solve the problem. It found the solution halfway around the world, through Swedish company InCoax Networks, that shares its mission to provide cost-effective high-speed multi-gigabit networking solutions for streaming, working, and remote learning.

"We are impressed with the performance and how well the InCoax system offers a perfect tie-in with our mission to support digital inclusion and provide connectivity to all households regardless of income," Esselman continued. "Efforts such as ours are essential today, where it is increasingly difficult to function in society without the best possible technologies and high-speed Internet connectivity. I'm told the building complex upgrade has had a remarkable impact on decreasing apartment vacancy rate, which has plunged from 50% to less than 11%."

Early in the deployment process, PCs for People evaluated using the most advocated technology - fiber to every apartment. An all-fiber solution proved to be too expensive. Preliminary calculations showed an average in-building total installation cost drop from $440 per apartment with fiber, to $125 per apartment by reusing Stoneridge Apartments' existing coaxial cabling infrastructure.

Through partnering with PCs for People, Stoneridge Apartments now has symmetrical high-speed Internet access of 1 Gbps, thanks to PCs for People's application of InCoax Networks' MoCA Access™ 2.5 fiber access system.

Installation details

The new incoming underground trunk fiber was extended through a centrally located fiber switch to each of the 13 apartment buildings. InCoax MoCA Access™ 2.5 Control Units were mounted in the buildings' 13 outdoor wall cabinets where the coax cable networks originate. The fiber and coax networks were connected to the Control Units to extend the high-performance broadband capabilities to each apartment. InCoax's MoCA AccessTM 2.5 modems and apartment routers allow Internet access through Wi-Fi in all apartments and social areas. The system is managed by the InCoax Manage software.

"The installation of InCoax technology acts as an expedient and cost-effective solution to the global MDU broadband access challenge of how to deploy high-speed multi-gigabit fiber broadband. InCoax is delighted with the successful deployment working with PCs for People on behalf of Stoneridge Apartments. This deployment has improved the quality of day-to-day life for tenants and demonstrated that re-using existing coax infrastructure and MoCA AccessTM can be a key complement to fiber in bringing gigabit and multi-gigabit networking to any MDU," InCoax's Head of Marketing, Sales and Product Management, Helge Tiainen said.

MoCA® is a global member-driven, non-profit trade association that develops the multi-gigabit broadband coax connectivity standards used in this application. MoCA members provide multi-gigabit coax connectivity products and services for Internet, voice, and video to homes and businesses worldwide. MoCA member companies include global multiple system operators, telcos, satellite companies, original equipment manufacturers and semiconductor companies.

"MoCA® industry standards let homes, apartments, flats, hotels, and buildings reuse their existing in-building coax as the last mile access and connectivity medium for broadband communities. MoCA standards can reduce broadband installation costs. We are honored with the adoption of the MoCA Access™ 2.5 technology standard by PCs for People through MoCA member InCoax Networks for equitable access to high-speed networking," said Dr. Jim Crammond, President of MoCA.

USA: InCoax Networks at FiberConnect 2022

Andreas Bergman, Head of Sales at InCoax Networks, will be presenting this project at the BASe FiberConnect pre-event on Sunday, June 12th in Nashville, USA. Session 3: "FTTP and In-Building Connectivity Options". (Learn more) You will be able to ask questions on the technology and meet representatives from Stoneridge Apartments and PCs for People.

For individual meeting at FiberConnect 2022, please send a message to andreas.bergman@incoax.com.

Europe: InCoax Networks at BREKO Fiberdays 22

Helge Tiainen will be presenting at the BASe BREKO Fiberdays in Wiesbaden, Germany, on the subject "Fiber Access Extension with Coax To The Room (CTTr)- Multigigabit Technology Reusing Property Networks" on Monday, June 13th. (Learn more)

For individual meeting with Helge Tiainen or Johan Bergström, Senior Sales Manager at InCoax Networks, at BREKO Fiberdays 22, please send a message to johan.bergstrom@incoax.com.

About InCoax Networks

InCoax Networks AB specializes in the innovation of reusing existing in-building infrastructure for broadband access Providing the next-generation multi-gigabit networking solutions to the World's leading telecom and broadband service operators, InCoax delivers the latest, most advanced and cost-effective technology available to reach multi-gigabit connectivity, where fiber is either too expensive, labor-intensive or even impossible to install. Leading products include the InCoax Controllers/DPUs, such as the new InCoax D2501, and access modems, which provide reliable, cost-effective Gigabit or Multi-Gigabit broadband speeds over existing coaxial networks.

To quickly learn more about InCoax's Fiber Access Extension, check out this animation (incoax.com/fiber-extension/)

Competition in the broadband market is fueling the need for fiber to be pushed deeper into the network and closer to the end-user. Customer demand for fast broadband and operator's challenge to cost-effectively provide the services with an FTTH strategy only, has sparked an interest in solutions that enable easier in-building access. Deploying InCoax's D2501 technology is a sustainable way for operators to upgrade their existing networks, with high-speed Internet services available at the home entertainment hub in the apartment.

InCoax's technology helps operators facilitate fast, cost-effective, and non-intrusive installations by extending fiber from the extension point (FTTep). To learn more on FTTep, check out this animation (incoax.com/deployment/)

About PCs for People

Founded in 1998, PCs for People is a national leader in digital inclusion. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, every project, program and initiative at PCs for People is centered on getting low-cost computers and affordable broadband internet into the homes of low-income individuals. Through an unwavering commitment to the communities we serve, we have provided 155,000 people with home computers, connected 165,000 people to low-cost internet, and recycled over 8 millions of pounds of electronics. Digital inclusion efforts such as ours are essential in today's society, where it is increasingly hard to access education, healthcare or employment opportunities without access to a computer and the internet. Our model is a self-sustainable social enterprise centered on building community value in every part of our program.

About MoCA®, Multimedia over Coax Alliance

MoCA®, the coax standards for managed networks, lets people work, learn, stream and game over existing coax cables available in homes, apartments, flats, hotels, and buildings worldwide. MoCA® is a global, member-driven, non-profit trade association that creates access and connectivity coax standards for managed networks. MoCA member companies consist of global service providers (MSOs, Telco/IPTV), OEM, ODM, and semiconductor companies.

About Stoneridge Apartments

Stoneridge Apartments is a 256-apartment affordable homes complex spanning across 13-buildings. Conveniently located in the heart of Pflugerville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door, and just a short 30-minute drive Downtown Austin & Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The complex offers a variety of spacious 2-, 3- & 4-bedroom apartment homes.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com

+46 73 899 55 52

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15562/3581418/1589805.pdf Pressrelease Stoneridge USA (EN) 20220608 final https://news.cision.com/incoax-networks-ab/i/stoneridge-apartments---aerial-exterior,c3058499 Stoneridge Apartments - Aerial Exterior https://news.cision.com/incoax-networks-ab/i/stoneridge-apartments---pool,c3058502 Stoneridge Apartments - Pool https://news.cision.com/incoax-networks-ab/i/stoneridge-apartments---area-drawing,c3058503 Stoneridge Apartments - area drawing https://news.cision.com/incoax-networks-ab/i/moca-logo,c3058535 MoCA logo https://news.cision.com/incoax-networks-ab/i/pcp-logo-horizontal-gray-1024x293,c3058537 PCP Logo Horizontal Gray-1024x293 https://news.cision.com/incoax-networks-ab/i/incoax-cmyk,c3058538 incoax CMYK

View original content:

SOURCE InCoax Networks AB