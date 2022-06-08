JENI'S LAUNCHES REWARDS PROGRAM, PROMPTLY INVITES MEMBERS TO A NATIONWIDE FREE ICE CREAM PARTY

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone who has a budget line item dedicated to Jeni's. Who stalks the ice cream company's social accounts for news of upcoming flavors. Who mildly panics when there are less than three pints of Gooey Butter Cake in their freezer. Whose favorite question is, "Anyone up for a Jeni's run?"

This, dear Jeni's VIP and super stan. This is the news you need to know about.

Because your favorite, can't-live-without ice cream company has just launched a rewards program. Full stop.

On the surface, Jeni's Splendid Rewards looks like a pretty straightforward program. Earn 1 point for every $1 spent; receive $5 in rewards for every 100 points. Get a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday. Refer friends for bonus points. And so on (all incentives that make it worthwhile to join). But Jeni's has teased that more perks are in the pipeline — including early access to new flavors, members-only giveaways and events, and more to come.

Jeni's wasted no time revealing their first perk — a free scoop for all members on the First Day of Summer , Tuesday, 6/21 from 7 p.m. to close at scoop shops nationwide (excluding Jeni's market shops).

It's a glimpse into hopefully more exciting things to come. And an incentive to sign up so as not to miss out on any future happenings.

Worth noting that, for now, points can be earned and redeemed only at Jeni's scoop shops nationwide. But never fear — the program will expand to include nationwide shipping at jenis.com in the coming weeks.

A few more nuts and bolts: Jeni's recommends downloading their new app to sign up and get the best overall experience — including access to the aforementioned perks, plus online ordering for pickup and delivery from Jeni's scoop shops. To sign up for and learn more about Jeni's Splendid Rewards, visit jenis.com/rewards .

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is an American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental and business leadership with more than 60 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

