Meta Carbon receives investment from Animoca Brands

STAMFORD, Conn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Carbon www.meta-carbon.com, a technology company that helps brands engage their audience on the topic of climate change, announced today that it has closed a round of financing from Animoca Brands .

Meta Carbon's platforms sell carbon at retail, integrate with business operations, tokenize carbon and make carbon offsetting as transparent as possible. Meta Carbon seeks to help companies reduce both their own and their customers' carbon footprint. By fractionalizing carbon in NFTs, it makes it possible to integrate climate solutions into Web3 based games, loyalty programs, and at point of sale.

Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of over 170 investments in NFT related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse.

The new funding announced today will be used to improve the technology behind Meta Carbon's value proposition – 'Engagement' to make carbon offsetting fun and 'Transparency' offering proof of impact for every dollar spent.

Tom Herman, CEO of Meta Carbon commented, "We believe that every individual, corporation, government, and investor must be involved in combating climate change! Animoca Brands' ability to reach into and across almost all Web3 ecosystems, from gaming to DeFi, makes it a perfect partner for us to extend our fractionalization, transparency, and gamification solutions to more of the world. We're delighted that Animoca Brands is so committed to addressing climate change and has brought into our vision of making it fun and transparent for everyone to become carbon positive. The Animoca Brands family will act as an incredible resource to help us realise our plans."

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: "With its use of blockchain, NFTs and gamification, Meta Carbon perfectly fits our profile for early-stage investment. Additionally, we especially value Meta Carbon's powerful focus on environmental sustainability, which will contribute to our efforts to create a green ecosystem of companies."

About Meta Carbon

Meta Carbon is a US-based company helping brands engage their audience on the topic of climate change. Meta Carbon's nature-based carbon offsetting partner, Stand for Trees, has been offsetting carbon for 7 years and in the process has saved over 3.5m mature trees. Meta Carbon also operates the Carbon Creatures NFT platform which sold its first Impact NFTs in March 2021 and is dedicated to capturing carbon and protecting the natural habitats of the world's most endangered species. Funds raised from Carbon Creatures NFT sales go to purchasing and retiring carbon offsets as well as supporting local charities and organizations that protect endangered animals and their habitats.

For more information visit: www.meta-carbon.com

To buy carbon offsets visit: www.standfortrees.org

To buy your first truly, eco-friendly NFT visit: www.carboncreatures.com

Media contact: Tom Herman CEO tom@meta-carbon.com

View original content:

SOURCE Meta Carbon Inc