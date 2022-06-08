In Nation's Capital, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Jenna Bush Hager To Lead Conversation on Belonging and Connection

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Social Connection and "Far From Alone," led by Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), will present Conversations on Belonging, Connection, & Wellbeing to take place during Global Loneliness Awareness Week (June 13-17). The conversations will take place on June 15th at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center SVC 209-08 and feature the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Today correspondent Jenna Bush Hager, among other speakers.

Conversations on Belonging, Connection, & Wellbeing offers premier thought-leaders, researchers, and change-agents the opportunity to highlight social connection as vital to one's health and wellbeing and offer solutions to encourage a sense of belonging.

"The pandemic has exposed loneliness as a rising issue that so many people face daily. Humana has a unique opportunity to normalize this issue, raise awareness about its negative health consequences and provide resources to help our loved ones increase their social connectedness," said Andrew Renda, M.D., MPH, Vice President, Bold Goal and Population Health Strategy for Humana. "Together with the Foundation for Social Connection and other industry leaders, Humana is taking action through our "Far from Alone" public health awareness campaign and national events to drive issue awareness and promote policy change."

The event and conversation will take place in two segments, the first a fireside chat hosted by Dr. Murthy and Jenna Bush Hager on the culture of belonging and connection. The second conversation segment will feature bipartisan congressional leaders, including Senator Tina Smith (D-MN). Attendees will have the opportunity to view an excerpt of the film "All the Lonely People," a documentary on the impact of social isolation and hear from panelists on philanthropy, science and equity on how these elements relate to strengthening connection. This event is in conjunction with the Coalition to End Social Isolation & Loneliness's Virtual Advocacy Day on June 16th.

Register now to join the Foundation for Social Connection and "Far From Alone" virtually or in Washington, D.C.

The Foundation for Social Connection's (F4SC) vision is for all Americans to have the opportunities and evidence-based support necessary to be socially engaged in society. F4SC engages in education, increases public awareness, promotes innovative research, and spurs the development and implementation of evidence-based models that address social isolation and loneliness and promote social connection.

"Far From Alone" is a public health awareness campaign that raises awareness on loneliness and its health impacts and provides resources to help people feel more socially connected. "Far From Alone" brings together partners committed to improving the mental health and wellness of others by increasing social connectedness. In collaboration with a collective of partners, "Far From Alone" will promote resources that increase social connectedness and reduce feelings of loneliness.

