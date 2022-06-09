AUSTIN FC ANNOUNCES ATLAS TECHNOLOGY GROUP AS OFFICIAL CLUB PARTNER

Multi-year agreement will see the organizations donate $120,000 annually to sustainability focused non-profits as part of Club's Vibrancy through Sustainability community pillar

Year one donations totaling $120,000 will be made to Central Texas -based non-profits TreeFolks and the Clean Air Force of Central Texas

In addition to the $120,000 Year one donations, Austin FC and Atlas to invest in carbon offsets via TheGoodTraveler.org to offset emissions resulting from 2022 team airline travel

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin FC announced today Atlas Technology Group LLC (Atlas) as an official Club partner. Atlas, an international organization that powers the Web 3.0 ecosystem, and the Club have entered a multi-year agreement.

Headlining the partnership, Austin FC and Atlas will donate a total of $120,000 to Clean Air Force of Central Texas and TreeFolks as part of the Club's Vibrancy through Sustainability community pillar. The $120,000 annual commitment to support sustainability initiatives will represent a substantial portion of Atlas' overall investment as a partner.

Austin FC and Atlas are also purchasing carbon offsets via TheGoodTraveler.org to assist with removing greenhouse gas emissions by helping offset the 35,000+ miles of planned roundtrip airline travel for Austin FC's 2022 road travel.

"The Web 3.0 ecosystem continues to make progress in its mission to achieve sustainability goals, and with today's announcement Austin FC and Atlas are proud to showcase the importance of making sustainable commitments which positively impact those around us," said Club President Andy Loughnane.

With an innovative Business-to-Protocol model, Atlas offers Web 3.0 infrastructure products and services including staking, validation, computing, storage, network, and more software and hardware services that drive the evolution of Web 3.0. The company currently operates in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America including its office in Austin.

"The Web 3.0 world is constantly evolving. Partnering with organizations like Austin Football Club showcases the impact that Web 3.0 will have on all aspects of the entertainment industry," said Atlas Founder and Chairman Raymond Yuan. "It is essential that these agreements put sustainability at the forefront and continue to create pathways for a cleaner planet."

Together, Austin FC and Atlas are announcing two (2) new initiatives that as part of Austin FC's Vibrancy through Sustainability community pillar and ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability at the stadium, Club, and city level.

First, Austin FC and Atlas are contributing $20,000 in 2022 to the Clean Air Force of Central Texas, and the Club is signing on as a Corporate Partner. This contribution will enable the Clean Air Force to purchase and install 12 additional PM2.5 sensors in Central Texas Schools, expand Clean Air Partner participation, increase air pollution public awareness, and provide ongoing programmatic support.

Second, Austin FC and Atlas are contributing $100,000 in 2022 to TreeFolks in support of their Central Texas Floodplain Reforestation Program (CTFRP), which plants 50,000 – 65,000 trees annually on public and private land within the 100-year floodplain to mitigate climate change impacts. This contribution will help TreeFolks continue vital reforestation work by planting approximately 50 acres in at least seven (7) Central Texas counties in the coming year, while continuing to manage 170 acres of newly planted land to ensure maximum carbon sequestration. Those 50 acres of newly planted trees will sequester over 5,330 metric tons of carbon annually.

In addition to these initiatives, which will bolster the Club's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, Q2 Stadium was also recently honored with the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification.

Featuring 134 solar panels, eight acres of green space, electric vehicle chargers, and a newly installed reusable vessel policy that limits single use plastics, Q2 Stadium also features more than 70 strategically placed eco-stations that allow for the collection of both compost and recycling, facilitating the club's commitment to waste diversion. In 2021, Austin FC fans diverted 71 percent of all waste produced at Q2 stadium.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League's 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021, in the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Austin FC operates the Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region's most talented young players.

About Atlas

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web 3.0 – the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including application-specific computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage for the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to be a global leading next-generation Web 3.0 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive the Web 3.0 evolution.

Atlas operates in North America, Asia and Europe with plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the largest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) companies in the world.

As a firm believer of sustainable growth, Atlas aims to adopt 100% clean energy to power our computing operations by 2024.

