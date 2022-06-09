J.P. Morgan Private Bank adds two billion-dollar advisor teams to its New York City business

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Private Bank announced today that six seasoned advisors who collectively oversaw more than $2 billion in client assets in their prior positions have joined the firm in New York. The Private Bank's New York region has seen extensive growth over the past five years and has doubled its business in terms of assets managed.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank Logo (PRNewswire)

"The Private Bank is on the largest hiring and expansion journey it has ever embarked on, and New York City is a central part of this growth strategy," said David Frame, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan U.S. Private Bank. "We are committed to hiring the industry's most client-focused advisors, who are attracted to the firm by our strong brand reputation, breadth of our platform, and depth of our global resources."

With nearly six decades of combined experience, Amanda Johnson, Scott Walker, and Scott Thomas joined the firm as Executive Directors from Wells Fargo Private Bank. The team collectively oversaw more than $1 billion in client assets in their previous roles, and will report to Robert DiDiano, who recently joined J.P. Morgan from Wells Fargo to establish and lead a new Private Bank group in New York.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Private Bank's New York expansion, and to build on the business's momentum in the local market," DiDiano said. "These advisors are outstanding additions to the team and bring a proven track record for helping clients achieve their most important financial goals."

Additionally, Meghan Bergman, Michael Kuziw and David Carter have joined the firm as Managing Directors, reporting to Kevin Sherman, New York Market Manager. The three-advisor team previously oversaw more than $1 billion in client assets at Wealthspire. They bring more than 60 years of combined experience.

"As a major wealth center, New York offers an incredible opportunity for us to add new talent and attract new clients," said Nelle Miller, Co-CEO of New York for J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "I'm thrilled to welcome our newest teams to the firm to support our efforts and look forward to partnering closely with them as our business across New York continues to grow."

J.P. Morgan Private Bank last year announced plans to double its advisor headcount by adding 1,500 new advisors by 2026. Across the Greater New York region, the Private Bank is looking to hire as many as 350 advisors over the next five years and has already added 85 from the beginning of 2021 through the start of June 2022. Globally, the business has increased advisor headcount by 14% year-over-year.

About J.P. Morgan Private Bank

J.P. Morgan Private Bank provides customized financial advice to help wealthy clients and their families achieve their goals through an elevated experience. Clients of the Private Bank work with dedicated teams of specialists that bring their investments and financial assets together into one comprehensive strategy, leveraging the global resources of J.P. Morgan across planning, investing, lending, banking, philanthropy, family office management, fiduciary services, special advisory services and more. The Private Bank oversees more than $1.9 trillion in client assets globally. More information about J.P. Morgan Private Bank is available at privatebank.jpmorgan.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Private Bank