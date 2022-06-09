TransImpact Earns Trailblazer Awards

Supply Chain Industry Leader Recognized for Innovation and Purpose

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransImpact, a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, has been recognized as a Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA) Trailblazer and Purpose Award Winner. The awards were announced at TMSA's annual conference on June 6 in Orlando.

TransImpact earned the Trailblazer recognition for its Parcel Solutions campaign, including its Parcel Spend Intelligence technology that gives logistics professionals deep visibility into their shipping spend data. The centerpiece of the integrated marketing campaign is TransImpact's General Rate Increase (GRI) report which provides shippers with data-driven insights into the annual rate increases by FedEx and UPS.

"We're excited that TMSA recognized our innovative approach in elevating awareness of the GRI Report," said Will Taylor, TransImpact Director of Marketing. "The report along with our Parcel Contract Negotiation services have been key to helping companies tackle recent challenges with rising supply chain costs."

The Purpose Award recognizes TransImpact's philanthropic excellence made through its IMPACT1 program that allocates 1% of profits, employee time and goodwill services to support community non-profits.

"Both of these awards are made possible by the passion and dedication of our employees" said TransImpact CEO Berkley Stafford. "Working together, they are making a major impact in our industry and our communities."

TransImpact is an industry leader offering the first end-to-end supply chain technology solution. The company pioneered small parcel contract negotiation over a decade ago and since then has helped clients save hundreds of millions in shipping costs. TransImpact has more than 214 employees serving customers internationally and offers SaaS+ solutions and products that enable companies to make faster and better decisions as they optimize their supply chain network. www.transimpact.com

Media Contact:



Will Taylor

Director of Marketing

wtaylor@transimpact.com

252.725.9332

View original content:

SOURCE TransImpact