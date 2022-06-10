Committee for Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization Files New Investor Presentation

-Corrects the Many Misstatements and Fabrications in Lichtenstein/Steel Partners Report

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen Drake (the CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD)) and Gen. Kevin Chilton (Ret.), Thomas Corcoran and Gen. Lance Lord (Ret.) (three of its Independent Directors) issued the following statement:

"This morning, Warren Lichtenstein will be hosting an investor call based on a presentation that he recently published. Unfortunately, the presentation suffers from the same flaws as his proxy fight, litigation and leadership as Executive Chair – a lack of credibility and effectiveness.

"We have filed this morning with the SEC a presentation that outlines a few of the most notable misstatements and fabrications in Lichtenstein's materials. Investors can obtain our presentation by clicking here."

This communication is being made in the participants' individual capacity, and not by or on behalf of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"). No Company resources were used in connection with these materials. On June 1, 2022, Eileen P. Drake, General Kevin Chilton, USAF (Ret.), General Lance Lord, USAF (Ret.) and Thomas Corcoran filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the solicitation of proxies for a special meeting of stockholders of the Company to be held on June 30, 2022. Stockholders are strongly advised to read the definitive proxy statement because it contains important information.

