Huntington National Bank Ranks #1 Among Regional Banks in J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) ranks highest regionally for its mobile banking app in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study for the fourth year in a row.

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction study measures overall satisfaction with financial institution's banking apps based on four factors: navigation; speed; visual appeal; and information/content. The study is based on responses from over 1,900 retail banking and credit card customers nationwide and was fielded February-April 2022.

"The most rewarding part of this recognition is that it's based on feedback from our customers, who are benefitting from our People-First, Digitally Powered vision," said Brant Standridge, Senior Executive Vice President and President, Consumer and Business Banking. "We remain committed to our purpose of looking out for people and putting them at the center of everything we do. Providing the best customer experience, whether it be digitally or in person, remains at our core, and we are proud to be recognized by J.D. Power for our fourth consecutive year."

With almost 85% of Huntington's digital logins occurring on a mobile device, customers are clearly embracing the benefits of the Huntington mobile app.

Huntington has a long history of proactively looking out for customers by delivering exceptional digital tools like The Hub, Huntington Heads-Up and Money Scout. In 2021, Huntington launched its first digital-only product, Standby Cash, a line of credit giving eligible customers access up to $1,000, with qualification based primarily on how customers manage their checking accounts, not their credit reports.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $177 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

