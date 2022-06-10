OutPatientPro and HiTech Health Solutions announce a formal Joint Venture to bring a series of mobile friendly applications to the ASC, OBL and Acute Care sectors

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiTech Health Solutions, a Birmingham, Alabama based Healthcare Software Company announced today the launch of a formal joint venture with OutPatientPro which will bring to the ambulatory surgical, office-based lab, and acute care marketplace a wide range of sector-specific, cloud-based Software as a Solution (SaaS) applications that are designed to meet the current challenges of the healthcare industry.

"We are very excited to be collaborating with HiTech and proud to assist them in bringing their amazing technology to the Outpatient space," said William Neugebauer, CEO of OutPatientPro, an Irvine, California-based medical software provider. "HiTech's innovative platforms we truly believe will change the software landscape for the healthcare marketplace for many years to come," added Neugebauer.

For an industry that is preconditioned to extraordinary fees, these cost-effective, mobile friendly applications developed by HiTech will revolutionize the space with a single user-name/single sign-on platform that will connect any and all applications, a first of its kind for the outpatient sector.

"Having developed software in the ambulatory space for over two decades we took the feedback of all of the end users: doctors, nurses, and administrative staff and built a platform that is truly user friendly, easy to learn and affordably priced as well," said Balagee Govindan, CEO of HiTech Health Solutions. "We are very excited to collaborate and work closely with OutPatientPro to bring our solutions to all of our colleagues in the healthcare community," Govindan added.

All the applications have artificial intelligence (AI) functionality as well as Android and IOS compatibility making the applications accessible via tablet or mobile device. "Simply put that is what the marketplace is asking for," added David Ghozland MD, Medical Director for OutPatientPro. "Balagee and his team have truly distinguished themselves as the most innovative Healthcare Software Company in the Outpatient community and we are very proud for OutPatientPro to be a vehicle which will bring access to their applications for facilities around the world," Dr. Ghozland added.

For information please visit OutPatientPro.com.

Media Contact: Gary Sparks, gary.sparks@outpatientpro.com, 949-929-7422

View original content:

SOURCE OutPatientPro