G FUEL Debuts Walmart-Exclusive Ninja Cotton Candy Flavor, Inspired by Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, has announced that Ninja Cotton Candy – the first G FUEL flavor inspired by Tyler "Ninja" Blevins – is now available at select Walmart stores nationwide.

Matching the wild and unpredictable personality of Ninja himself, Ninja Cotton Candy is a sweet blast of flavor reminiscent of your favorite carnival treat. Crack open a can of Ninja Cotton Candy to get the energy boost that will help you Pon Pon your way to victory in your favorite Battle Royale!

"Ninja is an entertainment powerhouse, so we needed a flavor that's just as fun and exciting as he is. Ninja Cotton Candy fits the bill perfectly," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We can't wait for G FUEL fans to discover Ninja's flavor at Walmart stores across the U.S. this summer."

In addition to being Blevins' debut G FUEL flavor, Ninja Cotton Candy marks G FUEL's first ready-to-drink 16 oz can with 140 mg of caffeine compared to its 300 mg lineup. Like all G FUEL cans, Ninja Cotton Candy has zero sugar and zero calories, along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"There are two things we love to offer fans; first is accessibility, the second is something that's never been done before, and this checks both boxes in an awesome way," said Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. "And getting to have my own unique cotton candy flavor? If I was hype to announce the collaboration with Team Ninja and G FUEL, I'm even more so now."

Additionally, fans who purchase G FUEL products at Walmart June 10th through August 5th can scan their receipts to enter for a chance to win prizes awarded every two weeks, including a year's supply of G FUEL, a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series X, a G FUEL Mini Fridge, G FUEL merchandise and Walmart gift cards, as well as a $10,000 Grand Prize. Simply buy and scan for a chance to win! For full rules, visit https://www.gfuelwalmartsweeps.com.

Try all of Walmart's G FUEL offerings – including the exclusive Ninja Cotton Candy, Mega Man™ Blue Bomber Slushee, Tetris™ Blast, Sonic the Hedgehog's Peach Rings and PewDiePie – by using G FUEL's Store Locator to find a participating Walmart near you.

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, a Hydration Formula, and bottled Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 335,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , Sentinels Esports , Logic , NoisyButters , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Summit1G , xQc , Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the most recognizable gaming and entertainment personalities in the world. With more than 70 million fans worldwide on major digital networks, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins became a pop culture phenomenon in 2018, after he streamed on Twitch playing Fortnite alongside rappers Drake, Travis Scott, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Since then, he's gone on to become the first streamer to get an exclusive skin in both Fortnite and Raid: Shadow Legends as a playable champion, and was the first professional gamer to be featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

Tyler has set his sights on Hollywood to tell stories for fans of gaming and internet culture. He can be seen in a cameo in Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds. He has also had roles in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and Fox's "Duncanville". He is the author of two graphic novels. Following the success of Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game (released in December 2019), Ten Speed Press published the sequel, Ninja: War for the Dominions (May 2021). A noted philanthropist who has been active in his hometown community of Detroit as well as his new home in Chicago, he was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019, and recently announced sponsored the Ninja Esports Lounge at the Matilda R. Wilson Boys & Girls Clubs location in Auburn Hills, Michigan. As a partner on Twitch, Ninja currently streams Fortnite, Halo, Lost Ark, Valorant, Apex Legends, League of Legends, and Final Fantasy XI Online.

