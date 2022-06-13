LIVEONE AND 131 LIVE ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PAY-PER-VIEW PERFORMANCE BTBT: PERFORMANCE FANCON FOR K-POP RAPPER B.I

Total Social Reach Over 5.8 Million Followers Worldwide

VIP PPV Packages with Digital Meet and Greets, Merchandise and Rewatch on Sale Starting Thursday, June 16, 2022 on LiveOne.com/131LivePresents

LiveOne Has Produced Over 125 Pay-Per-View Events to Date, Sold 233K PPV Tickets, and Earned a Combined 3.6 Billion Media Impressions

LiveOne Reiterates Plan to Spin Out PPVOne Into Separate Public Company This Year

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events, announced today that it will produce and exclusively livestream a global Pay-Per-View ("PPV") concert and album release with K-Pop sensation and rapper B.I. This will mark B.I's return to LiveOne and his first full fancon. The performance will feature B.I's signature powerful energy, showcasing some of his most difficult choreography to date. The show will include fan favorite songs, as well as two unreleased songs specifically for the LiveOne show. These songs have never been heard before and will be performed for the first time for fans to hear. The live PPV event is scheduled for June 25th 11 PM EDT / June 26th at 12 PM KST, with rewatch tickets also available.

The livestream PPV and album release is B.I's follow-up to his critically acclaimed solo album WATERFALL. B.I is a hip-hop artist who incorporates R&B, pop, soul, and acoustic into his songs.

B.I is known for global singles "BTBT" with Soulja Boy featuring DeVita of AOMG and "Got It Like That", featuring Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh. Last year, B.I dropped his first full-length studio album, WATERFALL, which includes his lead single "illa illa," which TIME Magazine listed as one of "The Best K-Pop Songs of 2021 So Far." The music video for "illa illa" broke a record of 12.7 million views in 24 hours, making B.I the most viewed male solo artist debut music video within the first 24 hours. Additionally, his album WATERFALL was #1 on iTunes in 24 countries. His latest release, "BTBT" featuring Soulja and Devita, has charted at #1 in over 40 countries to critical acclaim.

The full fan con PPV performance on LiveOne will offer fans a deeper experience with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. Fans will have more access to B.I's world and connect with his music through a VIP personal experience. PPV Packages start at $19.99, with limited VIP packages available including a virtual meet and greet and exclusive B.I merchandise. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 16th at 11 PM EDT/ Friday, June 17th at 12 PM KST and can be purchased at LiveOne.com/131LivePresents.

"LiveOne is thrilled to continue its partnership with B.I and his team," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. "B.I's previous PPV performance for his album Waterfall was a global success and his music continues to top LiveOne's charts. Fans worldwide can expect an even deeper and more immersive experience. We are excited to offer B.I and his fans worldwide an even deeper and immersive experience for this global live event."

Since the launch of PPV events in 2020, LiveOne has generated approximately $26.7 million in PPV packages, sponsorships, live events and merchandise sales. LiveOne has produced over 125 PPV events with talent like Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms featuring Lil Baby, Migos, DJ Khaled and Latto, Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, and Modern Drummer Festival. Plus Dispatch, Ripe, Mihali, Chromeo, James Petralli, Twiddle, Ani DiFranco's Long Time Gone, and nationally-known festival Live From Out There. LiveOne's PPV initiative drives a revenue-sharing model for both artists and LiveOne via digital ticket sales, fan tipping, digital meet and greets, merchandise sales, and sponsorship, enabling artists to go direct-to-consumer using LiveOne's PPV platform.

About B.I

B.I is a South Korean musician, singer-songwriter, and record producer, signed under his label, 131Label, partnered with the entertainment conglomerate IOK Music.

His debut album, WATERFALL, hit #1 on iTunes charts in 24 countries around the world and was one of the best-selling Korean male solo albums of 2021, with Time Magazine naming it as one of the best K-pop albums of the year. B.I is the first Asian and K-pop artist to perform for Grammy.com's GLOBAL SPIN series.

B.I has always had a clear vision of the impact he wants to make with his music, which includes pushing the boundaries of Korean musicians from the category K-Pop to a more global platform. Working with the industry's top professionals whose mission is to globalize Korean music while keeping an authentic identity, B.I hopes to bring the world together with his music. As a talented producer, he's produced sensational hit records for iKON during his tenure including 'My Type', 'Love Scenario', and 'Goodbye Road' garnering over 400 million streams on Spotify.

He has teamed up with award-winning producers such as the Stereotypes and top producer Cory Enemy. He has collaborated with artists such as rising stars Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh for the global collaboration single, "Got It Like That", and along with Bipolar Sunshine and Indonesian artist Afgan, bridging the East and West for the song, "Lost at Sea". Last year, B.I released the first half of his second studio album, COSMOS, and will be releasing new music with a Global Album Project, "LOVE OR LOVED [L.O.L]," partnered through Transparent Arts in the coming months.

Currently, B.I is an active social media user with 3.7 million followers on Instagram, over 1.3M followers and over 15M likes on TikTok, and over 820k followers on Twitter.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. As of April 25, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.26 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

