New Inspired Nature™ Collection from Tarkett Explores the Wonder of Nature and its Ability to Heal

SOLON, Ohio, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A worldwide leader in sustainable and innovative flooring solutions, Tarkett is launching a new collection that imagines a more balanced world, one where mankind's influence on nature is less apparent.

Tarkett's new Inspired Nature collection includes three soft surface styles and one coordinating LVT that interpret endless vistas of desert, tundra, and clouds to evoke an expansive, regenerative world. (PRNewswire)

The Inspired Nature collection explores the question, "What happens when we let nature be?"

Inspired Nature is a new collection of modular carpet and Powerbond® hybrid resilient sheet, along with a coordinating digitally-printed LVT, that explores the wonder of nature and its ability to heal. The collection was born at the height of global isolation—a time when we saw the natural world beginning to restore itself to a healthier balance. We saw a resurgence of cleaner air. A reduction in water and noise pollution. We saw tangible examples of what happens when we minimize our impact.

"Nature has a way of giving you what you need. Surrounded by the vastness of the natural world, you feel comforted. Healed. Connected to what matters. You feel inspired to find your unique balance," said Tommy Keener, senior design director for Tarkett North America. "The Inspired Nature collection explores the question, "What happens when we let nature be? What will emerge? What new understandings of nature and ourselves will we find?"

Painted Desert™ is a colorpoint construction offered in modular tile, inspired by the wind-worn terrain of the canyon landscape.

Tundra Flower™ is offered in modular tile and Powerbond, inspired by seedlings piercing arid clay.

Sky Atlas™ is offered in modular tile, inspired by the amorphic shapes of clouds in a renewed, clear sky.

Metamorphic is a digitally-printed LVT offered in two colorways and is protected by Tarkett's proprietary Techtonic™ technology. In layers of shaded lines, Metamorphic LVT creates a calming sense of stone with soft, directional movement.

Metamorphic LVT is also included in the LVT Studio as part of the Tailored by Tarkett program, so it can be recolored to coordinate with a customer's project. With soft, organic patterning, these styles are designed to work in tandem to help people find their own unique sense of balance.

Whether in modular carpet or hybrid resilient sheet, the Inspired Nature collection features a number of proprietary technologies that contribute to a healthier indoor environment and a healthier planet.

Inspired Nature modular designs are offered on Tarkett's ethos ® Modular with Omnicoat Technology ® carpet backing. ethos is non-PVC, made with PVB film from recycled windshields and safety glass, and contains 48-64% overall recycled content.

ethos is Cradle to Cradle Certified ® Silver, and Tarkett has analyzed and optimized 100% of ethos materials for human and environmental health. ethos products are manufactured in Dalton, Georgia , in a facility that operates on 100% renewable electricity and a 98% water reduction since 1993.

Inspired Nature is certified carbon-neutral through the Carbon free ® program. Every 10,000 square yards of ethos Modular carpet tile avoids 53 MT CO2 eq of GHG emissions compared to the industry average. That equates to 12 vehicles being taken off the road for one year, or carbon sequestered by 875 seedlings grown for 10 years.

All soft-surface flooring produced by Tarkett North America is free of all six classes of harmful chemicals and PFAS. Eco-Ensure™ soil protection technology has a Cradle to Cradle Material Health Certificate at the Platinum level, solidifying Tarkett's commitment to using materials that are safe for both human and environmental health.

For more information, visit contract.tarkett.com/inspirednature. High-resolution product images available upon request.

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €2.8 billion in 2021. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach.

Visit www.tarkett.com (North America) or www.tarkett-group.com (Global)

