Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™ Marks 25 Years

Northeast Ohio Company Now a Global Leader

AKRON, Ohio, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™ (C&F Pet), one of the largest and oldest North American pet insurance providers, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. This milestone coincides with a recent expansion of the business to include all pet insurance within Crum & Forster, growing the total number of pets insured to more than 500,000.

(PRNewsfoto/Crum & Forster) (PRNewswire)

"It's an exciting time for C&F Pet. Twenty-five years is an amazing accomplishment, one that means we continue our mission of protecting more pets and helping to strengthen that important bond between pet parents and their dogs and cats," said Bob Capobianco, Senior Vice President, Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group.

Originally founded in North Canton, Ohio, the company has been in Akron, Ohio, near the historic Akron Airdock, since 2015. In 2006, as part of a strategic partnership with The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), the company introduced its most recognizable program, ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance.

As a result of a multi-channel distribution approach consisting of direct-to-consumer, co-branded partnerships, and white label brands, C&F Pet has experienced tremendous growth in the past decade. The company also has a global reach, with pet insurance programs in the U.S. (ASPCA Pet Health Insurance), Canada (Pets Plus Us), and the U.K. (Pet Protect).

In addition to the ongoing strategic partnership with the ASPCA, other partnerships include PetCoach, LLC (provider of Petco pet insurance plans), Pumpkin Insurance Services, and Spot Insurance Services, as well as Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), Canadian Kennel Club (CKC), and Allstate (Canada). The company was a founding member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).

"Looking back at everything this company has done, it would not have been possible without all the great people involved," added Capobianco. "I'm honored to work with a team of more than 400 employees who are just as passionate about pets as our customers are."

C&F Pet's parent company, Crum & Forster, is celebrating its 200-year anniversary this year. Learn more at www.cfins.com.

For more information, please visit www.cfpetinsurance.com.

About Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group (C&F Pet) is committed to helping pet parents get access to reliable and affordable pet health insurance plans. With a history dating back to 1997, making it one of the original providers in the U.S., C&F Pet utilizes various go-to-market strategies, including direct-to-consumer, employee benefits, white labels, and other partnerships. Products are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), produced and administered by C&F Insurance Agency, Inc. (NPN # 3974227), a Crum & Forster company. More information can be found at www.cfpetinsurance.com.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Disclosure:

The ASPCA® is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of insurance. Through a licensing agreement, the ASPCA receives a royalty fee that is in exchange for use of the ASPCA's marks and is not a charitable contribution. More information about ASPCA Pet Health Insurance can be found at www.aspcapetinsurance.com.

C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™ is a trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company. The Crum & Forster group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company 2020.

Pet Protect Disclosure:

Pet Protect Limited is registered in England and Wales with registered number 1774371. Registered office: Betchworth House, 57-65 Station Road, Redhill, Surrey, RH1 1DL. Pet Protect Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm reference number 311794). This can be checked by visiting the 'Financial Services Register' on the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) website at register.fca.org.uk

Pets Plus Us Disclosure:

Pets Plus Us Pet Insurance policies are underwritten by Northbridge General Insurance Corporation, distributed by PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. & Société d'Assurances Collectives (Sodaco) Inc. in Quebec. Sodaco is registered with Autorité des marches financiers as a property and casualty insurer (Reg#603622) https://lautorite.qc.ca/en/general-public/registers/register-insurers-deposit-institutions-and-trust-companies Pets Plus Us Pet Insurance is available in all provinces and territories. Pets Plus Us®, Pets Plus Us & Design and related words and logos are trademarks and the property of PTZ Insurance Services Ltd.

Media Contact:

Travis Reynolds, AVP, Media Relations

travis.r@cfinspet.com

(234) 231-1830

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group