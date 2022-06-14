First PCIe® Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Protocol Testing Solutions Now Available

Summit™ Protocol Analyzers and Exercisers lead the way to validate and verify PCI Express® security protocols

MILPITAS, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, a worldwide leader in serial data test solutions, will be showcasing new protocol analysis and traffic generation solutions for testing PCI Express (PCIe) Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) security protocols using their Summit Protocol Analyzers and Exercisers at the PCI Special Interest Group (PCI-SIG) Developers Conference 2022 in Santa Clara, CA on June 21-22, 2022.

Data integrity and confidentiality are critical to a secure computational environment, and a secured "Edge-to-Core" infrastructure, covering everything from the end user to the data center, is paramount to the protection against attacks from malicious actors. The PCIe technology is integral to high-speed flow of information, and the PCI-SIG has recognized the importance of secured data transfers with the introduction of IDE capabilities to the PCI Express specification.

Teledyne LeCroy protocol test solutions have been at the forefront of PCIe development since its inception 18 years ago and continue in this leadership position as a key enabler for the development of the PCIe IDE protocol, providing full capabilities to validate and verify mechanisms used in the establishment of secure links using encrypted transfers. The Summit PCIe analyzers are now capable of providing graphical representations of IDE packets, encrypted/decrypted payloads, and protocol errors to ensure conformance to the specification early during the design phase, and offer a means to identify and thwart security attacks. The new IDE support joins existing industry-standard hierarchical views of recorded traffic, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and the ability to create user-defined test reports, which allow developers to troubleshoot intricate problems and finish their projects on time. Users of Teledyne LeCroy systems appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities that are available on all of Teledyne LeCroy's PCIe specification test tools.

Availability

The PCIe IDE Analysis and Generation licenses for Summit Protocol Analyzers and Exercisers can be ordered now. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2022 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. PCIE and PCI Express are registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG.

Technical contact: Gordon Getty – Technical Marketing Manager 408-273-5663 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211 Website: https://teledynelecroy.com

