InsureMO and Unqork join hands to revolutionize the way global insurance industry builds applications

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMO's headless Open API middleware platform combined with Unqork's enterprise no-code platform now offers SPEED and AGILITY for the Insurance ecosystem overcoming challenges of massive legacy footprint in enterprises.

June 14, 2022 Singapore - InsureMO and Unqork announced a global partnership that aims to deliver speed and agility in creating any insurance applications for insurance carriers, brokers/agents and InsurTech for all lines of business in Life, P&C and Health. The combined power of the Middle office APIs from the InsureMO platform and Unqork's enterprise-grade no-code application development capabilities will enable customers to create high-quality digital experiences and core business applications, while breaking away from the restraints of legacy code on the back-end.

InsureMO® is the largest insurance middleware platform which enables various use cases across 300+ insurers, 5,000+ channels and InsurTech in 30+ countries globally and powers more than $20 billion in premiums per year. Unqork helps enterprises build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Through Unqork's codeless architecture standard, enterprises can focus on innovation to business and maintain a competitive edge, instead of maintaining legacy code.

This collaboration will enhance the capability of insurers, brokers, agents, MGAs and Insurtech start-ups to handle the high-volume and high-speed nature of today's digital insurance marketplace. Customers will use Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build front-end digital interactions, involving distribution across multiple channels as well as providing customer portal and self-service tools powered by thousands of ready to use APIs and Insurance Product assets from InsureMO.

"InsureMO and Unqork bring unprecedented capabilities to drive rapid innovation and speed to market for the overall Insurance ecosystem" says Rajat Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at InsureMO. "InsureMO's headless middleware platform for the insurance industry, integrated with Unqork's ability to customize frontend experiences, empowers insurers to rapidly and easily launch new products, lower costs, and improve speed-to-market."

"The insurance industry is a transformative moment, in which carriers are saying goodbye to inflexible, code-based legacy systems and manual processes once and for all," said Farooq Sheikh, Head of Insurance, Unqork. "This partnership provides customers with exactly what they're looking for in this moment – a way to supercharge innovation and automation while cutting costs and accelerating time to market."

About InsureMO

InsureMO® (for "Insurance Middle Office") is designed to accelerate insurance innovation, improve connectivity among stakeholders, and handle the massive volume, variation, and velocity of data in the "Digital Age." InsureMO is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that acts as middleware for the insurance industry, freeing insurers from legacy constraints, and unlocking their ability to innovate and connect to stakeholders. InsureMO has a full set of insurance APIs and microservices for general (P&C), life, and health insurance businesses covering the entire policy lifecycle. InsureMO supports Open API collaboration, is managed via Cloud Container (based on Docker and Kubernetes), and enables third parties to develop applications.

About Unqork

Unqork's enterprise no-code platform helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the codeless architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one third of Unqork's corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: unqork.com.

