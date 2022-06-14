Land O'Lakes on a roll with new Butter Balls product launch

Inspired by consumers who picked up cooking during the pandemic, these convenient, pre-portioned butter balls make at-home meals easier

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Land O'Lakes, Inc. has put a new spin on butter with the launch of Land O Lakes® Butter Balls – half-tablespoon butter balls for everyday cooking. Inspired by consumers who picked up cooking during the pandemic, this first-of-its-kind product for retail shelves offers Land O Lakes® Butter in a convenient, pre-portioned size that makes cooking easier.

Throughout the pandemic, the Land O'Lakes innovation team worked to create solutions in the kitchen for the millions of Americans who were cooking at home more frequently. Recognizing that almost 75 percent of U.S. consumers want to continue preparing meals after the pandemic, the team wanted to make at-home meals easier, even as life starts to return to normal. 1

"Innovation is core to Land O'Lakes and we see this product as the answer to the convenience consumers crave while staying true to the great product they rely on – sweet cream butter," said Heather Anfang, U.S. Vice President of Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods. "While the pandemic created unprecedented challenges across all industries, our commitment to innovation never wavered — and instead we chose to lean in and are excited to bring this unique product to consumers this summer."

About Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2021 annual sales of $16 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 219 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 100 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

