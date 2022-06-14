Rivery launches next-generation CDC (Change Data Capture) at Snowflake Summit 2022 in Las Vegas

Near-Instant and automatically sync all your databases with the Data Cloud

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery, the leading SaaS ELT platform announced its next generation CDC capabilities for Snowflake users at this year's annual Snowflake Summit. In addition, Rivery is proud to announce that Snowflake has recognized its expertise with joint customers in the media vertical and awarded Rivery with the Snowflake Media Competency Badge, which is part of the newly launched Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) Competency Program.

Rivery's Change Data Capture (CDC) automatically syncs database changes in real time with Snowflake's Data Cloud. As a result, it enables faster data projects and minimizes resource expenditure. In the past, database migrations relied on bulk reading and batch windows. Data was not synced in real-time. These factors made data integration more difficult, with data engineers wasting a lot of time on source configuration. Rivery's new proprietary CDC, by contrast, uses near real-time streaming to sync a database with your cloud data warehouse using the best practices on each database's demand. By analyzing a database's log, change data capture detects data changes as they happen, and immediately syncs these changes with your cloud DWH.

The upside of CDC is that data is always up to date, with source databases continuously synced to the Data Cloud. No database resources are ever wasted. Database logs are scanned to track changes, which adds no additional SQL loads to the system. In addition, bulk selecting becomes a thing of the past since only the modified data is synced.

Time-efficient and cost-effective

Rivery's change data capture streams continuously into a client's staging area. With certain cloud data warehouses, clients are charged for updating database tables with each new record. By leveraging the staging area, Rivery ensures real-time changes while also complying with industry best practices that generate significant cost-savings.

Change data capture records metadata changes, so teams don't have to track them manually. Customers never have to modify table structures. And the feature also acts as a historical data archive, including for deleted rows.

The data team at Clear Company, a fast-growing talent management system, rely on Snowflake and Rivery to manage all their business data. As a data-driven software company that is scaling fast, the combination of Snowflake and Rivery full SaaS ETL gives them infinite capabilities. With the addition of CDC, Clear Company is now able to sync all their data sources with Snowflake, helping the entire organization to access all the data they need, whenever they need it. Django Bliss, CTO at Clear Company explains that "the combination of Snowflake and Rivery gives our organization the perfect modern data stack to scale; and with the addition of CDC all our BI is always in sync and automatically available to the whole organization."

Rivery Co-Founder & Chief Architect Alon Reznik added: "With our new CDC we wanted to create a smart best-in-breed CDC based on years of experience, and on the best practices and all other considerations to build the optional solution. The feedback from our design partners has been incredible and this will be a game-changer, especially for organizations that need to optimize the speed and value of high-frequency database syncs."

Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake on the news: "We are thrilled that Rivery is participating at this year's Snowflake Summit and that they're launching their new CDC capabilities at the event. As our mutual customers strive to develop the perfect data stack, this technology will empower them to access insights faster than ever before, and to reap the benefits of the cloud with unlimited flexibility to grow and scale."

About Rivery:

Rivery provides a complete SaaS ELT for organizations that need to scale fast with data, with a solution to build, maintain and automate a modern data stack. Rivery's capacity to orchestrate and unlock data value is built on its ability to democratize the task across business and data teams, making data expertise a company-wide passion, and ultimately driving successful data strategies. The world's leading companies, including Bayer, BuzzFeed, and American Cancer Society and EMAAR trust Rivery with their data. Learn more about Rivery at https://rivery.io.

