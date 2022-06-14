SkyPoint Financial and Insurance Services Targets Next Level of Growth by Joining Integrity

High-performing IMO with impressive track record and trajectory will tap into Integrity's end-to-end platform to enhance agent support and protect more American families

DALLAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired SkyPoint Financial and Insurance Services ("SkyPoint"), an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Las Vegas, Nevada. As part of the acquisition, Steven Yee, President of SkyPoint, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

A former basketball player and coach, Steven Yee applies the principles of teamwork, precision and drive that he learned on the court to building his fast-growing business. The high-energy team he has assembled at SkyPoint provides life insurance products and financial guidance to families nationwide. The agency is one of the highest-performing IMOs in the industry and has achieved multiple growth milestones during its tenure by emphasizing customer service and building strong agent relationships.

"Integrity's platform makes a powerful impact on a business and its community, especially when utilized by passionate, committed leaders like Steven Yee," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "SkyPoint shares Integrity's heart to serve, and this unswerving dedication has propelled them to success already. With the addition of Integrity's proven systems and industry-leading technology, SkyPoint is poised to experience more growth at a faster rate than ever before. We are proud to add SkyPoint to our Integrity family and look forward to supporting their accomplishments going forward."

"At SkyPoint, we pride ourselves on building a team that performs at a high level," explained Steven Yee, President of SkyPoint. "I've always been committed to doing whatever it takes to strengthen my team. Joining Integrity feels like we've just added a Hall of Fame player to our team. This partnership positions us for explosive growth, aided by the world-class resources that we now gain access to. I've been fortunate enough to have amazing mentors, many of whom have become Integrity partners. I'm thrilled to now be in a position to pay it forward and utilize the Integrity platform and partner network to help others succeed in this industry as well. I'm grateful for and humbled by the opportunity to become part of Integrity, and I can't wait to serve more American families together."

Yee's service-oriented focus and approach are well aligned with Integrity's partner network, a fast-growing group of industry innovators who work collaboratively to protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans. By collectively determining the best ways to optimize insurance and financial processes, Integrity partners help consumers plan for the good days ahead.

"When it comes to having a heart for service, Steven has exemplified this commitment to others throughout his entire career," shared Shawn Meaike, President of Family First Life and Managing Partner at Integrity. "He has kept a singular focus on serving his clients and agents that has catapulted him to amazing growth. Another strength of Steven's is his humility — he has a thirst for learning and continually seeks out knowledge and best practices for how he can become the best at what he does. By joining the Integrity platform of partners, he gains the ability to learn from legends in our industry, a benefit I know he will utilize to scale his business even faster."

Joining Integrity will enable Yee to focus exclusively on growing and supporting his team by streamlining administrative functions through Integrity's deep infrastructure of centralized business services. These areas include Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, and legal and compliance. Integrity's end-to-end insurtech platform is designed to help leaders like Yee maximize their impact on the industry. These best-in-class services and proprietary resources encompass valuable quoting and enrollment systems, revelatory data and analytics, powerful customer relationship management software, as well as access to a world-class advertising and marketing firm.

In addition, Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan provides SkyPoint the opportunity to offer its employees meaningful company ownership.

For more information about SkyPoint's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/SkyPoint.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with more than 450,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place more than $12 billion in new sales and oversee more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About SkyPoint Financial and Insurance Services

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, SkyPoint Financial and Insurance Services offers impeccable service in life insurance, final expense, mortgage protection and annuities. The team at SkyPoint prides itself on their proven ability to successfully train agents, while offering a diverse product line and innovative lead solutions. SkyPoint has agents located across the United States who serve thousands of families with their insurance needs.

