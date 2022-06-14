Talend Awarded Multiple Snowflake Competency Badges for Accelerating Business Outcomes in the Snowflake Data Cloud

Innovative technologies and industry expertise enable joint customers to achieve greater value from healthy data

LAS VEGAS and SAN MATEO, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data management, announced today that it has been recognized with multiple Snowflake Competency Badges for its continued innovation and success with joint customers in the healthcare and life sciences, financial services, retail, and technology industries. These certifications validate Talend's deep expertise and excellence in these industries by helping customers accelerate data-driven business outcomes and achieve greater value from healthy data available within the Snowflake Data Cloud.

The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program, unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2022 , rewards and validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. Talend has been recognized with four Competency badges for its achievements in Snowflake's Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, and Technology Data Clouds. Details for each include:

Snowflake's Financial Services Data Cloud helps banking, insurance, fintech, investment management customers, and others in the financial services industry launch new customer-centric products and services, build fintech platforms of the future, and accelerate their compliance and regulatory compliance.

Snowflake's Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud enables healthcare and life sciences companies to deliver improved patient outcomes and care experiences, optimizing care delivery, accelerating clinical research and time to market, and more from their data.\

Snowflake's Retail Data Cloud breaks down data silos across the industry, enabling retailers, manufacturers, distributors, consumer packaged goods (CPG) vendors, and industry technology providers to drive agility, deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences, and optimize operations.

Snowflake's Data Cloud helps technology companies break down data silos, so their teams spend less time managing infrastructure and more time transforming data into insights.

"Snowflake and Talend's partnership enables joint customers to build and collaborate on a unified platform, while continuously maintaining security and governance standards," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. "Talend's Snowflake Competency Badges in Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, and Technology are a testament to their expertise and continued innovation in the Data Cloud, further mobilizing the world's data to fuel today's data-driven businesses."

These four competency badges build on the innovation that Talend delivered In November 2021, when it launched native Talend Trust Score™, for Snowflake to deliver healthy, analytics-ready data at scale directly from inside Snowflake Data Cloud. Snowflake customers now have an easy and powerful experience to assess the data health and trust of their Snowflake Data Cloud, fixing data quality defects in-place. With Snowflake and Talend together, customers can now quickly mobilize their data to achieve better business outcomes with clean, governed, and accessible data.

"We are proud to receive recognition from Snowflake for our expertise and product innovation. Receiving multiple Competency badges demonstrates commitment to our partnership," said Rolf Heimes, Global Head of Business Development at Talend. "Our mutual customers with Snowflake trust us to get more value out of their data. Our clear focus to bring healthy data natively to the Snowflake Data Cloud is resonating."

