5WPR Parenting Division Expands Practice to Focus on the Unique Millennial Dad Experience

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of its Parent, Child and Baby practice offering dedicated expertise focusing on the evolving role of dads – just in time to celebrate Father's Day.

5WPR has deep experience driving compelling narratives to support the parent community. Traditional and emerging media channels have long focused on content that speak to "mom" or the primary caregiver, but there is need and demand to make space for dads in the greater conversation. 5WPR's practice expansion will honor dads, father figures and their children, and roll out storytelling behind dad-founded parenting brands. The team combines the industry-leading capabilities of 5WPR's wellness practice with its long history of expertise within the consumer, technology, and parenting brand space, as well as sourcing insight from fathers across the agency.

"Dads and father figures tackle parenting with a different perspective, they see holes in the parenting space and create products to make their parenting, and their partner's parenting, process easier," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Our Parent, Child, and Baby practice area has always been all-inclusive, working with brands that target all types of parental figures. However, we look forward to this dedicated team getting to elevate the unique stories and products that have grown from the special bond dads share with their children."

5W Public Relations helps brands in this space link to culturally relevant trends and present them in ways that resonate with consumers and the media alike. Services offered to Parent, Child, & Baby clients include media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, events, and influencer and celebrity partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media, the team executes full-service campaigns and ensures maximum coverage for their clients.

