Domino Data Lab Announces Investment from Snowflake to Unite ML Models and Cloud Data in One Platform

Snowflake participation in Domino's Series F powers new integrations that bridge the gap between data science, analytics, and IT using Domino's Enterprise MLOps platform and Snowflake's Data Cloud

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 2022 Snowflake Summit , Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, announced an investment from Snowflake Ventures , the venture capital arm of Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, along with the availability of Snowflake-powered capabilities in Domino 5.2. To co-develop deeper Domino-Snowflake product integrations available this month, Snowflake participated in Domino's 2021 Series F round. The availability of these newest integrations marks a new partnership phase for Domino and Snowflake. Through the power of Domino's platform and Snowpark , the developer framework for Snowflake, the companies deliver an end-to-end enterprise data science lifecycle solution on one common data and deployment platform.

With Domino, data science teams can now easily embed model-driven applications throughout the enterprise - leveraging Snowflake's Data Cloud. The partnership between Domino and Snowflake accelerates the MLOps lifecycle by automating non-data science tasks, eliminating workarounds caused by inflexible tools and complex processes, and avoiding DevOps tensions between IT and data scientists.

"Data science teams make a massive impact by focusing on building breakthrough models, not worrying about data and infrastructure," said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab. "Now, data scientists using Domino have the power of Snowflake's world-class data platform at their fingertips, making it even faster to build, deploy, and monitor models. We're proud of the partnership and excited about the future innovation these new integrations will unleash for our customers."

"Domino and Snowflake enable our data science team to connect to person-generated health data (PGHD) seamlessly and prototype rapidly, all within a secure environment," said Luca Foschini, Chief Data Scientist at Evidation. "They are integral in our work to measure health in everyday life, and ultimately turn data into strategies to promote better health outcomes."

End-to-End Data Science Model Development, Deployment & Monitoring

With powerful capabilities across each stage of the MLOps lifecycle, this partnership solidifies Domino's position as the most open and flexible Enterprise MLOps platform in the industry. Integrations with Snowflake's Snowpark bridge the gap between data scientists, IT, and the business by allowing data engineers and data scientists to execute workloads directly on Snowflake as the common platform:

Accelerated model development with secure access to data in Snowflake's Data Cloud using OAuth scalable compute via Snowpark libraries. with secure access to data in Snowflake's Data Cloud using paired with scalable compute via Snowpark libraries.

Flexible model deployment using Snowflake for in-database computation — improve prediction response time for critical applications by deploying models and executing Python scoring code inside Snowflake Data Cloud.

Streamlined real-time model monitoring in Snowflake Data Cloud Environments with prediction data capture pipelines and monitoring for models deployed to Snowflake, to simplify model management by detecting data drift and model quality.

"We partner with and invest in companies committed to helping customers drive a competitive advantage by mobilizing data," said Snowflake SVP of Product Christian Kleinerman. "This investment with Domino solidifies our partnership and joint commitment to help our enterprise customers leverage the power of the Data Cloud through the adoption of machine learning models."

These new features will be available this month.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100. Domino accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. With Domino, enterprises worldwide can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, and build better cars, and much more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Coatue Management, Great Hill Partners, Highland Capital, Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.dominodatalab.com

