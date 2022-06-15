GIDDY LAUNCHES LINE OF CLEAN-LABEL SEXUAL HEALTH VITAMINS: GIDDY + HEALTH

Doctor Reviewed And Research-Proven With Vitamins, Minerals And Specialty Nutrients To Boost Libido, Support Hormonal Changes, And Overall Sexual Wellbeing

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giddy , the world's largest sexual health platform, today announces the launch of Giddy + Health , a new line of clean-label vitamins specially formulated to support sexual health. The doctor reviewed line was built around rigorous scientific research to aid in sexual wellbeing including libido, men's prostate, menopause, and overall health. The microbeads inside the vegetarian capsules provide sustained release, which tends to improve absorption and help maintain optimal blood nutrient levels over time.

The research-proven nutrients at efficacious doses are used while maintaining a single capsule per serving. The Giddy + Health vitamin line includes:

Male Libido: Boosts vitality and performance, raises testosterone levels, increases blood flow and supports erectile dysfunction. Key ingredients include Longjack to increase sexual desire, boost athletic performance and aid in erectile dysfunction; Ashwagandha to promote healthy blood flow to the genitals, relieve stress and improve concentration; and Zinc to increase libido.

Men's Prostate: Promotes a healthy prostate function, improves urinary tract health, reduces inflammation and BPH, and combats prostate enlargement. Key ingredients include Saw Palmetto to support normal prostate function by improving Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) and Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels, Stinging Nettle to promote a healthy antioxidant profile by reducing prostate inflammation and C-reactive protein levels, and Pygeum which can improve urinary flow rate and reduce nocturnal urination.

Female Libido: Formulated to support healthy libido, mood and sexual function through well-studied botanical extracts and herbs including Panax Ginseng to aid in a healthy mood, cognition and subjective well-being; Ashwagandha to reduce stress, anxiety and improve the pro-libido hormonal profile; and Diindolylmethane (DIM) to help facilitate a healthy hormonal profile.

Female Menopause: Formulated with Black Cohosh to help relieve hot flashes, Pueraria Mirifica which can reduce menopause symptoms, and Panax Ginseng which can support a healthy mood and improve markers of menopause.

Multivitamin: Designed to help women and men get essential nutrients to support nerve function, boost cardiovascular and immune health, improve calcium metabolism and maintain healthy antioxidant balance.

Giddy + Health vitamins are free of artificial colors and dyes, FDA registered and formulated in a GMP certified USA facility. All microbeads are third-party tested for purity and potency, naturally-colored and vegetarian. The vitamins can be purchased at www.giddyhealth.com and cost between $30-$50 per month.

About Giddy: Illuminating sexual wellbeing for all, Giddy is the world's largest sexual health resource. Their team of award-winning journalists cover over 120 topics from conditions, diseases and disorders to stages of life, relationships, and much more with medically-reviewed, engaging content. Giddy is a 2021 and 2022 Digital Health Award winner. To become a free member visit www.getmegiddy.com

