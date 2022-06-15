Protego Trust Adds Five Members to Advisory Board

Includes Former State Street CEO, Prior BNY Mellon Investment Services CEO

SEATTLE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protego Trust Bank N.A., a purpose-built, federally chartered bank exclusively serving the digital asset needs of institutional clients, announced the appointment of five new members to its now 11-person advisory board.

Cris Conde co-founded financial technology software business Devon Systems and led its successful sale to SunGard, which he subsequently ran and took private in a record-breaking LBO in 2005. He currently serves as senior advisor to Accel Partners, Nyca Partners, Sumeru Equity Partners and TPG Capital.

Jay Hooley is the former Chairman and CEO of State Street Corporation. He currently serves on the boards of Exxon Mobil, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Aptiv, and OnCorps.

Kelly Mathieson , chief client experience officer at Digital Asset, has over 35 years of capital markets and securities services experience, including 26 years at J.P. Morgan where she held roles as global head of custody product and global head of securities clearing and collateral management.

Sultan Meghji , an expert on AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing and Web3, most recently served as chief innovation officer at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. He is a senior advisor to Reciprocal Ventures, a Duke professor, a scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a fellow at the George Mason National Security Institute and distinguished member of the Bretton Woods Committee.

Brian Shea is the former vice chairman and CEO of Investment Services at BNY Mellon, where he also oversaw global enterprise operations and technology. Shea previously served as CEO and chairman of Pershing LLC. He currently serves on the boards of National Financial Information Services, Ameriprise Financial Inc. and the RBB Fund Inc.

"As we prepare to launch the Protego Trust platform, we are focused on leveraging a deep understanding of traditional banking with the opportunities to responsibly build the next generation of finance," said Greg Gilman, founder of the Bank and CEO of Protego Holdings Corporation. "Each advisory board member brings insights and expertise that span the technology and financial services spectrums, translating to enhanced offerings for institutional clients."

The advisory board also includes Ethan Beard , Kevin Goldstein, Dan Kramer , Kevin McMahon , David Schuler and David Siemer. More information on Protego Trust's board of directors and advisory board is available here .

About Protego Trust Bank N.A.

Protego Trust Bank N.A (in formation) is a purpose-built, OCC-approved trust bank, exclusively serving the digital asset needs of institutional clients. With a firm belief the future of all assets is digital, Protego Trust is defining the next generation of financial services by providing regulated infrastructure, advanced technology and safeguards that allow clients to securely participate in cryptocurrencies and digital assets. In 2021, Protego Trust received a conditional federal charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, in addition to its Washington state charter. It plans to launch in 2022.

