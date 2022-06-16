300 ENTERTAINMENT NAMES RAYNA BASS & SELIM BOUAB CO-PRESIDENTS

Admired Execs Assume Top Leadership Roles as Company Begins New Chapter

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab have been promoted to Co-Presidents of 300 Entertainment, it was announced today by co-founder and Chairman/CEO Kevin Liles. Bass and Bouab, who both joined 300 in 2014, were most recently the company's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Senior Vice President/Head of A&R, respectively. This marks the first major executive move at the company since it was acquired by Warner Music Group at the end of last year.

Selim Bouab and Rayna Bass (PRNewswire)

"My philosophy is to always surround myself with amazing, dedicated, passionate people, and I've been truly blessed to have Rayna and Selim at my side for the past eight years," said Liles. "This dream team has been dominating the hip hop space for a decade with an artist-first, independent mindset. From turning once-in-a-generation talents like Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, and the legendary Mary J. Blige into global superstars, to turning musical moments into cultural movements like Pushin P, Trap Queen, Bad and Boujee, and Hot Girl Summer, they make an unstoppable leadership duo. With deep experience across all lines of our business, Rayna and Selim have been essential players in building our company from the ground up, and I know they are destined for great things as we begin a new chapter in the ever-evolving book of 300."

"We've both had the fantastic experience of being part of the evolution of 300," said Bouab. "Under Kevin's brilliant guidance, we've signed and developed artists who've topped the charts, moved culture, and made a difference in the world."

"It's always been our mission to serve artists at the highest level and to remain culturally driven. This has been the north star in our development as executives and leaders," said Bass. "We have a team of innovative and passionate individuals and I'm incredibly excited for the future."

Bass has helped bring to life some of the industry's most influential marketing strategies, including campaigns for 300 artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, Mary J. Blige, Fetty Wap, Migos, Tee Grizzley, and others. She has been recognized on Billboard's Women in Music, Hip Hop Power Players, 40 Under 40, and Indie Power Players lists, as well as Variety Magazine's Hitmakers and Women's Impact Lists, and has won Libera, Webby, Clio Music, Shorty, and Telly awards in marketing. Bass began her career as an intern at Island Def Jam before joining the company as a full-time Marketing Assistant. In January of 2014, she became 300's first marketing hire, and due to an impeccable track record, was promoted to SVP of Marketing in 2019.

As the head of 300's A&R department, Bouab has been key in signing and developing the label's biggest talents – from Megan Thee Stallion to Fetty Wap and Tee Grizzley. Bouab has also facilitated notable releases from Young Thug, Gunna, Mary J. Blige, $NOT, Phony Ppl, and Shy Glizzy, with whom he launched Glizzy Gang, as well as Atlanta breakout artist Hunxho. Bouab also launched the label Unauthorized Entertainment, and he has previously worked with Def Jam, Asylum, and Sony Music Entertainment.

Access accompanying image here.

Photo Credit: Tamara May

About 300 Entertainment

Launched in 2013, 300 Entertainment has groomed, grown, and galvanized a new generation of superstars across hip-hop, rock, pop, electronic, and alternative. By 2021, 300 Entertainment had become the No. 1 independent label, according to BuzzAngle – its artist development-focused and digital-centric disruption elevating the brand to the cutting-edge of both music and culture. Among many achievements, 300 acts have garnered a total of four GRAMMY® Awards, 13 GRAMMY® Award nominations, Clio Music Awards, Shorty Awards, Telly Awards, nearly 200 RIAA gold, platinum, multi-platinum, and diamond-certified singles, and NAACP Award, American Music Award, and BET Award nominations and wins. Led by co-founder and Chairman/CEO Kevin Liles, the company has positioned itself at the forefront of the digital economy, with 95% of its revenue from streaming. 300 has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces and been included on Fast Company's Brands That Matter and Best Workplaces for Innovators lists. The company has also consistently championed social justice and social responsibility, launching the 300 Entertainment Social Justice League, announcing a forthcoming 501(c)(3) for the company that seeks restorative justice for families of police killings, and making a number of large-scale donations. 300 Entertainment's talent includes Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, Tee Grizzley, $NOT, Hunxho, Fetty Wap, and more. 300 Entertainment has since launched ventures and partnerships such as Young Thug's Young Stoner Life, Sparta, Mary J. Blige's Mary Jane Productions, Inc., Shy Glizzy's Glizzy Gang, and RGF Island.

Media Contact

Lily Golightly

lily.golightly@threehundred.biz

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.