Demandbase Ranks #6 out of 75 in the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces it has been designated a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area ™ for 2022 by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work©. Ranking sixth in its category of small and medium sized businesses, this is the company's first time making it on this prestigious list. The award is based exclusively on employee feedback, in which 97% of Demandbase's employees said that it's a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S. company.

"We're delighted to be on this meaningful list because our team members are our top priority," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer at Demandbase. "Since 2020, we've acquired three companies, meaning we've had to merge that many teams. It's been quite an undertaking, but we've been really intentional about keeping our employees' needs, goals, and welfare front and center. Knowing that our team's feedback is what put us on this important list tells us we've been successful in that, and in building a strong company from the inside out."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area award is highly competitive. Finalists are selected using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback, collected through America's largest ongoing workforce study of more than 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. Companies were only considered if they are Great Place to Work© Certified™ and headquartered in the Bay Area.

"As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it's not been easy," says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. "Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that's meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to."

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTMTM for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

