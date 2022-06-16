Detroit HVAC company says new ductwork can offset high utility bills, help improve some health issues

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning offers tips to help homeowners determine if they need to replace their residential ductwork

DETROIT, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of experience, says installing new ductwork can help homeowners lower utility bills and reduce mold, dust and other airborne allergens that can cause respiratory problems.

"When people consider updating their HVAC system, they often overlook their ductwork, but this can be a costly mistake," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "ENERGY STAR points out that 20-30% of the air that moves through the ductwork is lost due to leaks and poorly connected ducts. With the cost of energy on the rise, making sure your ductwork is as healthy as your HVAC system can help reduce some of that cost."

Hottle said old or poorly functioning ductwork can also contribute to some respiratory illnesses since pollen, mold and other allergens can more easily enter a faulty duct network. She said homeowners should consider the following when determining whether they need new ductwork:

A noisy HVAC system. While an HVAC unit will make some noise, it should not be annoyingly loud. Rattling and other odd noises can be caused by holes in the ductwork or damage to the joints connecting or holding up the ducts. Uneven heating and cooling. When one room is hot and another is the temperature it should be, this can be a sign of an obstruction in the ductwork or holes that are causing air to leak before it can be piped into various parts of the home. Pest infestation. Damaged ductwork is an invitation to bugs and rodents to set up homes in the duct system. Along with unpleasant smells, pests can introduce bacteria and microbes into a home's environment. Debris near vents. Once ductwork gets too dirty, homeowners will begin noticing dirty or dusty marks surrounding the vents. This is a result of dust, dirt, lint, pet hair and even small insects. Old ductwork. If the ductwork is more than 20 years old, it may simply need to be replaced due to age. Most ductwork can last about 20 to 25 years, but if the ductwork has other issues in addition to being near the end of its lifespan, it may be time to replace it.

"Sometimes you can get a few more years of use from your ductwork if you have it professionally cleaned and leaks repaired, but if it is very old or damaged in multiple locations, it is probably best to replace it," Hottle said.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/

