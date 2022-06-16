Logicalis US Named to CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 List for Sixth Time

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the leading IT solution and managed services provider to the 2022 Solution Provider 500 list. This marks Logicalis' sixth recognition on the list, which ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies.

"We are honored to once again be named on the CRN SP 500," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "This recognition is a testament to the work Logicalis employees and our partners do every day to bring cutting-edge solutions to our customers that enable innovative digital transformations. The commitment of every employee who serves as Architects of Change™ drives the success and growth we continue to experience."

With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers with which they partner. As the importance of strong and flexible IT infrastructures grows amid shifting work environments, Logicalis was recognized for consistently strong performance and accelerating digital transformation for customers across verticals and regions.

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list is featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

Logicalis employs over 6,400 people worldwide, including highly trained service specialists who design, deploy and manage complex IT infrastructures to meet the needs of over 10,000 corporate and public sector customers. To achieve this, Logicalis maintains strong partnerships with technology leaders such as Cisco, HPE, IBM, EMC, NetApp, Microsoft, VMware and ServiceNow on an international basis. It has specialized solutions for enterprise and medium-sized companies in vertical markets covering financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, helping customers benefit from cutting-edge technologies in a cost-effective way.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of over $1.5 billion from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific and is one of the leading IT and communications solution integrators specializing in the areas of advanced technologies and services.

The Logicalis Group is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.1 billion.

