B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A total of 812,572,340 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 76.59% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The nine director nominees listed in B2Gold's Management Information Circular ("the "Circular") dated May 11, 2022, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:

Name Total Votes

in Favour Total Votes

Withheld Outcome of

Vote Clive Johnson 736,151,813 96.09 % 29,915,129 3.91 % Approved Robert Cross 709,667,695 92.64 % 56,399,248 7.36 % Approved Robert Gayton 700,910,563 91.49 % 65,156,380 8.51 % Approved Jerry Korpan 719,751,227 93.95 % 46,315,715 6.05 % Approved Bongani Mtshisi 762,480,309 99.53 % 3,586,634 0.47 % Approved Kevin Bullock 763,103,938 99.61 % 2,963,005 0.39 % Approved George Johnson 763,543,292 99.67 % 2,523,650 0.33 % Approved Robin Weisman 692,770,896 90.43 % 73,296,046 9.57 % Approved Liane Kelly 723,856,744 94.49 % 42,210,199 5.51 % Approved

The resolutions to set the number of directors of the Company at nine and to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company were approved with 99.65% and 99.47%, respectively, of votes cast in favour.

The resolution regarding the Advisory Vote on Company's approach to Executive Compensation was approved with 80.36% of votes cast in favour.

A report on all items of business voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan.

