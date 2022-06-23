FAMILY BONDS FOUNDATION OFFERS RAFFLE FOR EXCITING TRAVEL PRIZES WITH EVERY $10 DONATION

Raffle open through July 1, 2022 and includes cruises, land packages and more

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial hardships — whether they're caused by illness, a natural disaster or something else — can strike without warning. In these times of great need, the Family Bonds Foundation, a charitable initiative of Travel Leaders Group, is ready to step in, providing grants to those who work in the travel industry as well as the wider community.

The Foundation's fundraising drive includes a raffle that runs through July 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For every $10 donation, individuals will receive a raffle ticket to support the work of the Family Bonds Foundation and be entered to win a variety of land travel packages and cruise prizes (a $20 donation nets three tickets). In addition, anyone who donates $20 or more will receive a digital copy of the Family Bonds Foundation Cookbook, which includes recipes from preferred supplier chefs and staff, and authentic local recipes from destination partners.

To make a donation, visit www.familybondsfoundation.com/donate or text BONDS to 56512. The drawing will be held on July 6. A representative from the Family Bonds Foundation will notify winners to claim their prizes. Other terms and conditions apply.

"This vital charitable work is an extension of what we do as travel advisors — we bring people together," said Jackie Friedman, Family Bonds Foundation President. Friedman oversees the Foundation's Board of Directors and provides strategic direction. She is also President of Nexion Travel Group. "All of us deal with emergencies at some point in our lives and they can be devastating, impacting our livelihood at a time when we are least able to cope. When members of the travel advisor community need our support, we want to be ready to help."

The grants have helped recipients pay medical bills, made up for lost income when homes were threatened by wildfires and been used to start a nonprofit that combats teen suicide. The Foundation's reach extends to communities in need beyond the United States. In April, it raised $13,000 for the Global Empowerment Mission to support vital work getting aid into and refugees out of Ukraine.

Founded in 2015 by John Lovell, President of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, the Family Bonds Foundation supports families, their children and their communities who are experiencing hardships. More than 200 grants have been distributed over the past seven years to travel advisors, suppliers and others in need.

Anyone can nominate a person to receive a grant from Family Bonds. Grants are open to those in and out of the travel industry.

The Foundation Board, which reviews the nominations and awards grants, includes Scott Nisbet, Globus family of brands; Dondra Ritzenthaler, Celebrity Cruises; Mimi Comfort, Cruise Holidays of Kansas City; Alan Rosen, Sand and C Travel; Doug Carpenter, Wings Travel Group; Sandy Clark, Sandy Clark Travel; Stacey Gross, Favorite Place Travel; Christine Potthoff Travel beCAUSE; Nicole Galowin, Travel Leaders Network (Secretary); and Jackie Friedman, Nexion Travel Group (President).

If you know a person who is experiencing difficult times or financial hardship and would like to nominate him or her for a grant, please visit the Family Bonds website and click on "nominate." The deadline for nominations for the next round of grants is July 12.

To learn more, please visit www.familybondsfoundation.com.

About Family Bonds Foundation

Founded in 2015 by John Lovell, the Family Bonds Foundation serves the charitable needs of those who work within the travel industry as well as the broader community. Grants are awarded to support those needing assistance as a result of natural disasters, illness and a variety of other types of financial hardship. Each year, nominations for deserving candidates are taken from Travel Leaders Group membership and preferred partners. The Foundation Board, which includes Travel Leaders Group executives, travel advisors and preferred partners, review the nominations and award grants the following year. Travel Leaders Group is a division of Internova Travel Group.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

