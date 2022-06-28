E7 Solutions Becomes an Official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud

TROY, Mich., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E7 Solutions, an enterprise service management leader with a focus on digital transformation, announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud. Having already achieved Atlassian's Platinum Solution Partner requirements, this specialization further demonstrates E7's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and ability to deliver impactful cloud related services all of which result in high customer satisfaction and meaningful outcomes. Ultimately, E7's mission is to enhance the velocity of information within client's organizations, so they can deliver their best and most meaningful work.

E7 Solutions has achieved the Atlassian Cloud Specialization since the program was launched on May 11, 2021.

"Atlassian would like to recognize E7 Solutions for their specialized solution practice, as they have proven success migrating operations and supporting enterprise- level use cases across the Atlassian Cloud Platform," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel.

"The level of commitment in the Cloud Specialization Program recognizes these Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer's experience and success."

Cloud Specialized Partners have success migrating enterprise clients from server to the Atlassian Cloud. Specialized Partners deliver consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes. These partners earn Specialization by fulfilling rigorous requirements within particular Atlassian solution areas.

"We're excited to be part of the Atlassian Cloud Specialized Program. The team has done an outstanding job, and we're all very proud of this achievement," said Edmond Delude, E7 Solutions, CEO, Visionary, and Founder. "We really appreciate the opportunity to grow together with Atlassian and look forward to continued, mutual success."

E7 Solutions works with medium to enterprise organizations to create robust digital transformations as they relate to cloud migrations and modernized ITSM approaches. Their full service approach results in realizing revenue faster, maximizing the return on investment, and enabling continuous innovation and improvement.

Leveraging the Atlassian Cloud can increase revenue and profit while enabling an organization for growth. The journey to the cloud requires a guide. E7 brings a thorough, accurate, and reliable migration plan as well as the expertise and tools to get it done. Streamline your organization's transition from server or Data Center to Cloud with E7 Solutions today.

For three consecutive years, E7 Solutions has been recognized by Atlassian with these awards: 2020 Partner of the Year for Cloud Services, 2019 Partner of the Year: Cloud, and 2018: Rising Star.

