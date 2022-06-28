Quantum Health expands support for mental health services with the addition of new Preferred Partners to its suite of Comprehensive Care Solutions™

Seamless integration of industry-leading digital health solutions into the Quantum Health ecosystem increases access to mental health services.

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today the addition of four new mental health solutions to its suite of Comprehensive Care Solutions. These new Preferred Partners will expand access to leading mental health services for employees and ease administrative burden for employers. The expansion of these programs comes at a time when the pandemic, burnout and the Great Resignation have significantly impacted mental health. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than 62 million Americans experience mental health challenges. Meanwhile, 24.7% of people with mental illness report an unmet need for treatment.

"Mental health is a growing challenge for employers," said Shannon Skaggs, president of Quantum Health. "Not only does it impact their employees' wellbeing and workplace productivity, but it is also closely linked to a myriad of other physical health conditions. By adding these high-value, innovative behavioral health solutions to our family of Preferred Partners, employers can more easily expand care options for their employees and make it easier to access and use covered benefits that support mental wellbeing and behavioral health."

Behavioral and mental health services are tightly integrated into what Quantum Health provides its navigation clients today. The company's teams of Healthcare Warriors™ and behavioral health management nurses regularly collaborate with members and providers on all aspects of these services, including confirming coverage details and provider network status, securing precertifications, conducting depression screenings, addressing social determinants of health (SDOH), conducting concurrent reviews to assess discharge readiness and care transitions, and ensuring appropriate care coordination across a member's care team.

The new class of partners are the latest addition to Quantum Health's Comprehensive Care Solutions, a suite of fully vetted digital health solutions that deliver proven results while making it easier for employers to offer leading health benefit programs to their members. When employers choose partners within its Comprehensive Care Solutions, Quantum Health does the heavy lifting for HR teams by validating results for clinical and service quality, assessing appropriate technology security, overseeing and streamlining technology integration, and providing performance reports and analytics.

Earlier this year, Quantum Health introduced its first class of Preferred Partners. The company's new Behavioral Health Preferred Partners include:

Headspace Health: A comprehensive suite of evidence-based solutions across the continuum of employee mental health needs – with meditation and mindfulness support through Headspace, and on-demand virtual behavioral health coaching, therapy and psychiatry through Ginger.

Magellan Healthcare's high-acuity care management services: High-touch longitudinal care management and care transition solutions for individuals admitted to higher levels of care for behavioral health and substance use disorders.

Spring Health: Mental health benefits platform for both employees and their family members, aged six and above. Benefits include therapy, guidance and support for parents; coaching; self-guided mindfulness exercises; and full-spectrum treatment of substance use disorder.

Teladoc Health's myStrength Complete: A comprehensive stepped-care virtual mental health solution that addresses the full spectrum of mental health needs through intelligent personalization with innovative self-guided digital programs, evidence-based live coaching, therapy, psychiatry, and even crisis management.

As employers struggle to maintain a healthy workplace culture amid workforce shortages and changing customer expectations, mental health stressors among their employees are likely to increase. Quantum Health's new behavioral health Preferred Partners will help ensure that employers can effectively deliver the resources and access to care employees need, when they need it.

"Long wait times for appointments and the stigma surrounding mental health disorders create barriers to care for our members and their families. By integrating proven mental health solutions into our navigation platform, on top of the existing in-person therapy options that already exist within an employer's health benefits plan, we can increase utilization of mental health services and improve the overall health and wellbeing of our members," said Skaggs.

In the coming months, Quantum Health will continue to bolster its powerful Preferred Partners program with new classes of leading solutions for employers. To learn more, visit https://quantum-health.com/solutions/comprehensive-care-solutions/.

About Quantum Health



Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Quantum Health has consistently been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization, and Columbus Business First has consecutively honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

