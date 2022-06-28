REVOLUTIONARY COLLEGE ATHLETICS RECRUITING PLATFORM SIGNING DAY SPORTS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SOCCER ALONGSIDE ROSTER OF ALL-STAR AMBASSADORS

– New Soccer Offerings Follow Successful Ventures into Football, Baseball, and Softball, Where Signing Day Sports Continues to Create Impactful Change in Equitable Recruiting –

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports the digital ecosystem that helps athletes get discovered and recruited for college sports by coaches across the country, announced today an expansion into men's and women's soccer, spearheaded by a roster of professional soccer ambassadors including USWNT standout and OL Reign Defender Sofia Huerta, Canadian Women's National Team star and Portland Thorns FC forward Janine Beckie and 12-year MLS veteran Brad Evans.

Signing Day Sports (PRNewswire)

With this expansion, men's and women's high school soccer players, high school coaches, and college coaches now have access to Signing Day Sports' innovative platform that is revolutionizing the recruiting process for student-athletes and high school and college coaches alike. Signing Day Sports boasts almost 150,000 student-athlete profiles on the platform across all sports, in addition to thousands of high school coaches and college coaches representing more than 220 Div. I, II, III, and NAIA schools nationwide.

"Our goal at Signing Day Sports is to always help student-athletes maximize their potential in the recruitment process through the unmatched access and expanded networks we have," said John Dorsey, Signing Day Sports CEO. "We've already seen the difference our technology makes for student-athletes and coaches in football, baseball, and softball recruiting and are thrilled to expand our platform to cater to men's and women's soccer as we continue to impact the future of college sports recruiting."

As part of this launch, Signing Day Sports has signed notable professional soccer stars in Huerta, Beckie, and Evans as ambassadors, who will share their college recruiting stories and spread awareness for Signing Day Sports' expansion into men's and women's soccer. In addition to the soccer ambassadors, men's and women's soccer college coaches representing all Power Five Conferences – and several others across Div. I, II, III and NAIA – are now active on Signing Day Sports, including those leading teams ranked within the NCAA top 20 men's and women's programs.

"I've been lucky enough to take the sport I love and turn it into a career following successful collegiate and club stints. Teaming up with Signing Day Sports to raise awareness for the platform's innovative technology that makes collegiate soccer more accessible to those who want to continue playing was a no-brainer for me," said Huerta. "I want other student-athletes who are passionate about the game to have the opportunity to recognize their full potential and extend their careers through college and beyond."

Signing Day Sports was founded in 2020 by a group of former professional athletes and coaches who saw the need to improve the antiquated college sports recruiting landscape. Student-athletes have the ability to upload video-verified measurables and testing, official fundamental and drill recordings, game schedules and stats, and interview questions to highlight the intangibles of their athletic character all in one app. High School and club coaches can manage rosters and depth charts, communicate internally with players and staff, remain aware of recruiting communications, and advocate for their athletes all in one place. College coaches and scouts can find recruits that meet any level of criteria, can plan out recruiting classes for years to come, and can trust and evaluate talent through video-verification and analysis in one single platform. With Signing Day Sports, more athletes, coaches, and recruiters will be able to find each other than ever before, facilitating and leading to more offers, scholarships, and successful programs on a national scale.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports is a digital ecosystem that helps athletes get discovered and recruited for college sports by coaches across the country. Signing Day Sports was founded by a group of former professional athletes and coaches who saw the need to improve the college sports recruiting landscape. Founded in 2020, the firm is experiencing explosive growth as more coaches, parents and student athletes embrace Signing Day Sports as a trustworthy platform to showcase athletic skill and talent. To learn more, visit www.signingdaysports.com or follow Signing Day Sports on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

Media Contact

Shannon Donohue: signingdaysports@berkcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Signing Day Sports