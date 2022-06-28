THE SMURFS RETURNS TO NICKELODEON WITH BRAND-NEW SECOND SEASON STARTING MONDAY, JULY 18

Click HERE to download art.

BURBANK, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier second season, premiering Monday, July 18 on Nickelodeon. Promising more adventure, more mischief, and more new Smurfs, new episodes return starting Monday, July 4, airing daily on Nickelodeon in the U.S. at 2:00 p.m. (ET/PT). Season two begins Monday, July 18 on Nickelodeon in the U.S., and internationally beginning in September 2022.

Season two of The Smurfs introduces two new characters: Wild Smurf (voiced by Luke Calzonetti), a mischievous character with a strong connection to animal life, whose temper and strange ways will shake up the Smurfs' daily routine; and Leaf (voiced by Jade Wheeler), the fairy destined to replace Mother Nature who doesn't have full command of her powers just yet.

Throughout the all-new season of The Smurfs, the Smurfs will travel through time, swap bodies with each other, and get into magic duels. Constantly pursued by the determined Gargamel and Azrael, and also by ogres Bigmouth and Egghead, the Smurfs and their friends will continue to enchant in new episodes filled with exciting and hilarious adventures.

The voice cast bringing these beloved characters to life includes: David Freeman (7 Promises) as Papa Smurf, the father figure keeping the other Smurfs in line; Berangere McNeese (Matriochkas) as Smurfette, a curious Smurf who is always ready to take part in new adventures; Lenny Mark Irons (No Man's Land) as Gargamel, a conniving human wizard with a bottomless thirst to capture Smurfs; Youssef El Kaoukibi (NRJ Belgium) as Brainy, who considers himself the smartest of the bunch; and Catherine Hershey (Boundary Games) as Willow, the brave and wise matriarch of a new tribe of girl Smurfs.

The Smurfs CG-animated series acquisition is overseen by Layla Lewis, Senior Vice President, Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships and Dana Cluverius, Senior Vice President, Current Series Animation for Nickelodeon, and Jason Oliveri, Executive in Charge, Current Series Animation for Nickelodeon.

The Smurfs is a Peyo Productions and Dupuis Audiovisuel production, in co-production with KiKA, Ketnet and RTBF, with the participation of TF1 and with the participation of Wallimage (La Wallonie), of Screen Flanders, of BNPPFFF and with the support of the Tax Shelter of the Belgian Government and the participation of the CNC.

