COLUMBUS, Ohio , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The arrival of summer means family gatherings, trips to the pool and hot deals from White Castle. The iconic hamburger chain has some craveable deals lined up for July and August including free food, discounted prices, and buy one, get one free (BOGO) offers that are sure to make summer even more enjoyable for those who crave White Castle.

White Castle Unveils New "Night Castle" Deals and Other Special Offers for Summer

"Summer is a season of fun, and we're doing our part to help create memorable moments," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our special offers will deliver financial relief this summer while providing quality food that Cravers have come to expect and deserve."

Some of the offers are available only to members of the Craver Nation customer loyalty program in the White Castle app. Craver Nation is free and simple to join. More information can be found at whitecastle.com/download-app.

In addition to the special deals scheduled to run in the third quarter of 2022, White Castle is also offering its 10-piece Chicken Rings for $2.99 ($3.99 in Arizona) and introducing the Bacon Ranch Chicken Ring Slider, a new limited-time item made with two all-white meat chicken rings, crispy bacon, and zesty, creamy Hidden ValleyÒ Original RanchÒ.

And if that's not enough, White Castle will be celebrating its nightly transformation from White Castle to "Night Castle." Night Castle soft drink cups, a specially designed Night Castle Crave Clutch, and brand-new Night Castle merchandise will remind Cravers that White Castle/Night Castle is the place to be for late-night fun and food.

Special Offers (no coupon necessary)

Occasion Offer Date Designated Driver Free small soft drink between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

for anyone who mentions the Designated Driver offer. Through July 4

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

Occasion Offer Date National Fried Chicken Day BOGO Crispy Chicken Slider, Chicken Ring Slider or Chicken & Waffles Slider July 6 National French Fries Day Free small French fries with any purchase July 13 National Cheesecake Day Free dessert on a stick with any purchase July 30 National Lazy Day $0 Delivery with orders of $20+ ($25+ East Coast) August 10

Offers for Craver Nation Members

(available through Craver Nation in the White Castle app)

Order type Offer Dates At Castle BOGO 1921 Slider June 18-July 23 At Castle Free 6-piece Chicken Rings with any purchase July 1-31 At Castle 2 Breakfast Sliders for $2 July 1-31 At Castle BOGO Veggie Sliders July 1-31 At Castle BOGO Breakfast Sliders (5 a.m. – 10 a.m.) August 1-31 At Castle BOGO Impossible™ Sliders August 1-31







Late-Night Offers for Craver Nation Members

(available 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. through Craver Nation in the White Castle app)

Order type Offer Dates Mobile $5 off a Crave Case July 1-31 Mobile A sack of fries for $1 August 1-31 At Castle 3-piece cheese sticks for $1 August 1-31

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 101 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

