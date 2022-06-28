Yadea Unveils the Guanneng 3 with Breakthrough Long Battery Life

MADRID, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, launched its latest offering in the popular Guanneng range. The all-new Guanneng 3 represents a new generation of long-range, intelligent electric vehicles and features breakthrough long-lasting battery technology.

Yadea Officially Launches the Guanneng 3 with Breakthrough Long Battery Life (PRNewswire)

Yadea just debuted in Spain last week with a full range of products. With the official launch of the Guanneng 3, designed and engineered in collaboration with industry leaders, it is expected to continue the reputation of the Guanneng range as being a market leader.

"Featuring outstanding range and performance, the Guanneng 3 is an important addition to the comprehensive Yadea product suite and will play an integral part in the brand's development moving forwards," said Edward Vlutters, the Vice General Manager of Yadea Europe.

With the unveiling of the Guanneng 3, Yadea released details of key technology breakthroughs, including the world's first TTFAR 3.0, with leading TTFAR intelligent driving electronic control core, temperature-sensing charger, gallium nitride charger, and TTFAR motor range extension system.

At the launch event, Yadea demonstrated the industry's first TTFAR graphene 3rd generation batteries, with 30% more power than previous-generation lead-acid batteries, and TTFAR carbon fiber 2.0 lithium battery which utilizes carbon nano fiber material to improve energy density for more efficient conduction and a super large capacity.

Additionally, the company showed off four major system upgrades of the Yadea Smart Lamp for unparalleled nighttime illumination, TTFAR anti-skid tires, an expert self-balancing system ensuring the center of the gravity remains in the center of the vehicle, and smart unlock, enabling a safer and more convenient riding experience.

Yadea vehicles are also visually impressive, with the Guanneng 3 adhering to three concepts of youth, technology, and performance, presenting a clean and sharp aesthetic and featuring a new embedded logo co-designed by YANG DESIGN led by Forbes China's most influential industrial designer Jamy Yang

As a global electric vehicle powerhouse, Yadea places the highest of standards on new product releases. The company is committed to extensive product research and development in the pursuit of creating riding experiences that satisfy all users. In this pursuit, Yadea is constantly raising the standards for vehicle manufacturing, seeking to lead the entire industry with the new and comprehensive Guanneng technology system.

Since first launching in 2020, the Guanneng series has been a testament to the company's commitment to quality excellence for both battery life and power. The internal R&D team of 1,000 strong lead the development of integrating automative-grade concepts, battery, charging, motor upgrades, and electronic control configuration, and are the first in the industry to use graphene in batteries. The Guanneng series recorded sales of over 3 million throughout 2021, with a total of over 7 million in sales to date.

Moving forward, the company is committed to bringing the innovative and powerful Guanneng 3 to users all over and will be participating in the Euro Bike exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany, in July to share the marvel of China's intelligent manufacturing with the world.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 90 countries, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humankind.

