EY announces alliance with Logility to help provide insights-driven supply chain management

Alliance leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to help improve enterprise-wide visibility and gather crucial business insights

Streamlines supply chain planning, operations and management processes to help increase process efficiency and topline revenue

Improves sales management, response to market trends, strategic planning and decision-making

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Logility, Inc. (Logility), a supply chain and retail planning solutions supplier, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to help organizations improve their business outcomes through insights-driven supply chain management.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewswire)

The rapidly changing business landscape has highlighted a profound impact on supply chains. Organizations today face a range of challenges in their businesses that are attributed to legacy supply chain systems. These vary from lack of visibility across the various points in the value chain, operational inefficiencies and delays, to hiccups in marketing, sales and distribution.

To help address these issues, the EY-Logility Alliance combines Logility's supply chain planning solutions with the extensive experience of EY US in process management, program governance, change management and delivery framework. Through this alliance, organizations will have the ability to enhance their supply chain management, leading to better business outcomes such as increased visibility of their supply chains, better demand forecasting, cost and process optimization, sales management, quicker response to market dynamics and improved strategic decision-making.

Logility has more than 45 years of history in supply chain and optimization services and has completed hundreds of successful implementations. Their Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and automation to provide clients with valuable business insights. Meanwhile, EY US has tenured cross-functional supply chain leadership and extensive experience in technology implementation and systems integration. Together, they help build and support digital, sustainable supply chains.

Srini Muthusrinivasan, Supply Chain Technology Consulting Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"Organizations around the world are undergoing a digital revolution, leveraging the strength of technology to reimagine and optimize their operations. The EY-Logility Alliance is positioned to help customers reinvent their supply chains. The alliance brings customers a network of technology, harnessing AI, machine learning and automation with implementation support to help realize sustainable outcomes while going digital."

Allan Dow, President of Logility, says:

"We are very excited about this alliance. EY US shares our vision and our deep commitment to customer success. Our industry-leading digital supply chain platform, together with EY US capabilities, will help organizations drive innovation, increase competitiveness and solve business problems. In this way, the alliance will help companies succeed."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility's SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Jennifer Noel

EY Global Media Relations

+1 215 290 3445

jennifer.noel@ey.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EY